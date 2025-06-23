Ghanaian rapper Strongman has given fans a glimpse of the hearty bond between himself and his daughter, Simona

In a recent video, the emcee was seen rapping to his new song with Simona, his first and only child

The video has garnered traction on social media as netizens weigh in on the young girl's striking resemblance to her father

Strongman and his daughter, Simona, have courted attention online after a video of them rapping to her dad's new song surfaced on social media.

The young girl, born in August 2019, sat alongside her father as they rattled the lyrics to Daily Prayer, a recent collaboration between Strongman and Kwabena Kwabena.

Daily Prayer has been cosigned by top stars, including M.anifest and is already bringing back conversations about the award-winning rapper's unique craft.

In the new video shared, Simona was seen heartily rapping her father's rap lines. The young girl's moments with her dad have garnered significant traction on social media.

Simona, soon to be six years old, has grown to become a viral online phenomenon, mesmerising fans with her beauty and brilliance.

In 2023, the musician tied the knot with Simona's mother, Nana Ama Strong, with whom he has been dating for close to ten years.

According to Strongman, Nana Ama, who has always been a fan of his craft, fell in love with him in his unsung days when he was broke.

Strongman and daughter rap to Daily Prayer

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Strongman and his daughter, Simona, rattling the lyrics to his viral hit, Daily Prayer.

Hasand Adeabah said:

"Respect 🔥 and u also have really made me proud by taking good care of little princess ❤️."

Baffour Awuah Brooklyn wrote:

"The mic burners 🔥🔥. Look at how Simona is singing along 😃. Naasei, you do all 🥰."

Stanley Kwadwo Asane remarked:

"Family with beauty and Brains. Talent is a bonus!!! King of Rapp!🥂."

Franklin Boadu shared:

"It’s true hard work pays well and can make you rich, the question is, is it mental hard work or physical hard work? Mostly, becoming rich relies on mental hard work, which Elon Musk does. That guy is a workaholic."

Owusu Amos Shawcross noted:

"I'm more inspired by your daughter singing along. She's been through it all. You're raising a giant; you'll see!! 🙏."

Nana Baffour Gyau remarked:

"The princess of the Strong Empire is already a fully grown woman."

Strongman acquires new Lexus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strongman had added a new car to his growing automobile collection.

In a social media post, the rapper shared a photo of his brand-new black 2020 model Lexus NX 300 SUV.

According to checks on the internet, the 2020 Lexus NX 300 has a starting price of $37,895 and goes up to $47,535 depending on the trim and options. It is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+, including Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Pre-Collision Warning to ensure the safety of its passengers.

