Nigerian food vlogger Chris Amra tried Ghana's Kosua ne Meko after seeing a viral video of a man enjoying it, sparking her curiosity

During her preparation, she added tomatoes to the dish, leading to a debate among Ghanaians about the authenticity of the recipe

After tasting the dish, Chris shared her honest opinion that the delicacy did not meet her expectations, sparking intense discussions

A Nigerian food vlogger, Chris Amra, recently took on the bold challenge of tasting one of Ghana's beloved street delicacies, Kosua ne Meko.

The dish, which is a street food favourite in Ghana, consists of hard-boiled eggs paired with a spicy, flavourful pepper relish known as 'meko'.

The food has a loyal following for its delightful combination of textures and bold spices, but her experience with it sparked an interesting and spirited conversation online.

Nigerian vlogger tries out Kosua ne meko

Inspired by a trending video of a Ghanaian man thoroughly enjoying Kosua ne Meko, Chris Amra decided to embark on a culinary journey to try the snack for herself.

Intrigued by the street food trend that had taken the internet by storm, she gathered the necessary ingredients and set out to prepare the dish in her kitchen.

As she prepared the dish, Chris made sure to include all the typical elements that define Kosua ne Meko: hard-boiled eggs split open and filled with a spicy pepper relish.

However, in a twist that would later fuel intense debate, Chris added tomatoes to the meko, a step that caught the attention of many Ghanaians watching her video.

When it was time to taste the dish, Chris tried to identify the complex flavours that filled her mouth and her reaction was less than enthusiastic.

What is Kosua ne meko?

Kosua ne Meko is considered a delicacy and is known for its pepper-forward flavour, while the relish may or may not include tomatoes.

Some versions of the dish incorporate tomatoes for added sweetness, while others keep the focus entirely on the heat of the pepper, onions, and spices.

In her video, Chris Amra candidly admitted that she could not quite pinpoint the taste of the food and remarked that it just had not lived up to her expectations.

She shared her opinion, stating that Kosua ne Meko had not quite hit the mark for her taste and called it a 'no' for her. The video of her review of the Ghanaian dish is below.

Reactions to Nigerian's Kosua ne Meko review

YEN.com.gh had gathered some reactions from both Ghanaians and Nigerians alike. Some of the comments are below.

Abena bankx commented:

"We don’t add tomatoes and garlic."

Comely wrote:

"They are spoiling the recipe of the pepper. Why are they adding a lot of veggies? It's just pepper and omit with salt, the taste comes out depending on how u join or make it."

Oluwafavour00 commented:

"Na only dem know d recipe o 😂😂😂 d tin Dey sweet O."

Tiana Hris Joel commented:

"I’ve gotten a reason to never try it.😂😂😂"

Miss Raf💙💋 wrote:

"Please next time no tomatoes, we don't add tomatoes. Any Ghanaian here?"

