Renowned Swedru-based tycoon Abu Trica has cosigned young Ghanaian rapper and singer Essumann

The viral businessman was recently seen enjoying Essuman's performance at a nightclub in Swedru

The video of Abu Trica's reaction during Essumann's performance has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian tycoon Abu Trica has courted attention on social media after a video of him passionately singing one of his favourite songs at a club in Swedru popped up.

Abu Trica Gets Emotional In Night Club, Sprays Cash On Young Musician

In the video, the viral Swedru-based tycoon was seen spraying cash on young Ghanaian artiste Essuman during a performance.

The musician, a rapper who flows predominantly in the Fante dialect his song Cemetery Flow II, when Abu Trica tagged along.

Cemetery Flow II, released as part of Essumann's five-track “In My Head Alone But Not Alone” EP, is a reflection on the rapper's journey seeking success as a school dropout.

The song's themes of mortality and overcoming struggles from a poor background resonate well with Essuman's teeming fans, which include Abu Trica.

Essumann's moments with Abu Trica have earned the young rapper admiration from fans and other musicians, including Tulenkey.

Abu Trica, in a video posted on Essumann's page earlier, highlighted his love and admiration for Essuman.

The video of Abu Trica expressing his emotions at the nightclub comes after he recently went viral on X and other social media platforms following Ghana's recent brush with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has led to the arrest of wealthy personalities, including Kofi Boat and Dada Joe Remix.

Who is Abu Trica?

Abu Trica hails from Agona Swedru and is renowned for his wealth and flashy lifestyle.

Last year, he made headlines after clearing a Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly cost $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million) including duties.

Before the Lambo, the viral sensation went viral with his BMW i8, known for its speed and comfort - a popular choice among wealthy car lovers.

His pensive fleet boasts of other cars, including a white G Wagon, which he cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025. A video of the car being driven out of a container at the port showed several bystanders capturing the moment with their phones.

Apart from his cars, the rich tycoon has also sparked several viral moments of him with videos flaunting his wealth online.

In April 2025, a few months after celebrating his son's birthday, a video of Abu Trica unpacking bundles of GH¢200 notes from a blue bag popped up on social media.

Reports indicate that Abu Trica is as rich as some key business moguls, including Twum Barima, who recently acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Abu Trica seen unpacking bundles of cash from a duffle bag. Photo source: AbuTrica09

Abu Trica builds new mansion in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Abu Trica unveiled his latest venture in footage on his official Snapchat account - a substantial building project that is underway in Accra.

The Agona Swedru-born entrepreneur surveyed the construction site where heavy machinery and workers were actively developing what appears to be a significant structure in the capital.

While the specific purpose of the project remains undisclosed, it represents the latest demonstration of Trica's interests, which reportedly span trade, transportation, and commercial property.

