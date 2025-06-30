Cardinal Peter Turkson is trending in the build-up to the upcoming National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving

This comes after a video of him being met at Kotoka Airport by some top officials of the administration

Social media users, who took to the comments of the video, have welcomed Cardinal Peter Turkson to his home country

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cardinal Peter Turkson has arrived in Ghana for the first time after he took part in the conclave in Rome that saw the election of a new Pope.

The Cardinal was given a welcome befitting his status when he arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Cardinal Turkson gets a warm reception after arriving in Ghana for the National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving. Photo credit: @tinababy_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The purpose of his visit is to grace the National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving slated for July 1, 2025.

A video of his arrival, which has gone viral sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Tinababy Gh Blog, showing the adorable moment when the Cardinal was welcomed at the airport by a woman who presented him with a flower.

Other dignitaries on hand to welcome the former Archbishop of Cape Coast back home included the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; Prophet Agyeman Prempeh; and other dignitaries.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Cardinal Peter Turkson's arrival was captioned:

"Cardinal Peter Turkson is trending in the build-up to the upcoming National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving. This comes after a video of him being met at Kotoka Airport by some top officials of the administration."

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh