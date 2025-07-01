A Ghanaian man has faced widespread backlash after preventing Cardinal Turkson from giving money to a cultural dancer

This happened during the maiden edition of the National Thanksgiving Day held on July 1, 2025, at the forecourt of the State House

Netizens were furious over the man's conduct and blasted him in the comments section of the video

The incident occurred as Cardinal Turkson was leaving the event when a cultural dancer approached him, performing and beating a drum.

As part of the customary practice of showing appreciation, the Cardinal attempted to pull out what many in the comments section believed to be foreign currency to gift the dancer.

However, just as the Cardinal reached into his pocket, a man standing nearby interrupted him and stopped the gesture, instead offering the dancer ten cedis.

This action quickly sparked outrage among netizens, with many expressing their disapproval in the comments section of the video.

Ghana celebrated the maiden edition of the National Thanksgiving Day at the State House on July 1, 2025.

The event brought together leaders, citizens, and other prominent personalities to reflect on the nation’s progress, express gratitude for its blessings and also pray for its development.

Cardinal Turkson was among the dignitaries who graced the occasion and made the event special.

Watch the video of a Ghanaian man stopping Cardinal Turkson from giving the cultural dancer money below:

