President John Dramani Mahama has captured the hearts of Ghanaians with a simple act of kindness and humility displayed during the National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving.

During the second prayer session, which was the Muslim prayer, the President was seen walking through and exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries at the event.

While greeting one of the guests, an elderly man who stood up to greet him, the man accidentally dropped his walking stick.

Without hesitation, Mahama squatted down to pick it up and handed it back to the elderly man with a smile.

This small yet meaningful gesture spoke volumes about the President’s character. Some netizens compared him to previous presidents praised his humility.

Ghanaians commemorate National Day for Pray

July 1, 2025, has been set aside by the government of Ghana as the National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The day is to unite Ghanaians of all faiths and express gratitude to God for the nation’s abundant blessings. Dignitaries from all various religions came together to mark the day.

Renowned Ghanaian pastors including Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Eagle Prophet, and others. Evangelist Patricia Asiedu Popularly known as Agradaa was also at the event.

Watch the video of the President squatting to pick up the elderly man's walking stick below:

