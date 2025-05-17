The women of Aglow International Ghana held their monthly prayer meeting and prayed against dumsor

The women were led in prayer by their National Prayer Director of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

Aglow International Ghana held its monthly intercessory prayer for Ghana on Saturday, May 17, 2025 and prayed for the country on specific topics.

The prayer was led by the National Prayer Director of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie.

National Prayer Director of Aglow International Ghana, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, leads members to pray against dumsor. Photo credit: @aglowintercessory

In a video on X, one of the prayer topics was about the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the privatisation process and power outages in the country.

Before asking the women to pray for the ECG, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie had led them to pray on other topics already.

Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie called on the members who were gathered at the Black Star Square in Accra to pray that God would be gracious and direct the Ghanaian leaders on how to run ECG.

“I want you to be serious because when the dumsor starts again, it will affect several jobs. The next topic, the energy sector and the way forward for ECG. That God will be gracious to Ghana and show our leaders the specific areas of ECG that ought to be privatised. Let there be a national consensus on the labour front to avoid strikes and national agitations.”

Aglow International was founded in 1967 as a transdenominational Christian organisation for women. It has over 3,500 fellowships in 151 nations and aims to lead women to Jesus Christ, help them grow in faith, and minister to others.

Ghanaians comment on Aglow’s prayer topics

Several Ghanaians raised concerns that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in power, Aglow was not as loud as it used to be. However, they seem to be finding their voice again now that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in power.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Lechiboroni said:

“Well, God help those who help themselves and not others who cast useless votes 😂😪 aban fon aba 😁😁enjoy!!”

@Senyyo wrote:

“They have started again 😂 Busia Danquah aglow nie 😂.”

@SamTuga44 said:

“Agenda organisation paa. They should rest lol.”

@THEBRAVOSPIRIT wrote:

“Prayer is the foundation of every solution 🙏It’s in the right direction.”

@JuniorPhyno3 said:

“How many times should the minister and the President tell us they will not sell the ECG company or privatise it. This woman should be stopped before it becomes too late; else, we will come after her. She can’t lead us into a ditch. She should be careful.”

@Alex02744 wrote:

“Dem dey??? Been like 8 years or more since I last heard from them. Dem no pray for Covid. Dem no pray for Russia, Ukraine. Dem no pray for our currency. Fast forward, dem dey pray for ECG? Okay. The truth is always revealed at the end.”

@AyiteyEdem said:

“Herh😂😂😂😂 life no balance. So this group was active during the @NAkufoAddo led administration? I’ve lost interest in them. This is pure hypocrisy.”

Source: YEN.com.gh