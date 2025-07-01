Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, and her husband were invited to the State House on July 1 for the maiden National Day of Prayer

The traditional priestess, now a televangelist, was seen making her way to the privileged area reserved for the clergy

Her moments as she relished her newfound status in Christ, despite her controversies, have stoked a frenzy online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On July 1, 2025, the founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, attended Ghana's maiden National Day of Prayer event.

Agradaa sits with the clergy at the National Day of Prayer. Photo source: GHHyper, TheNewsHunter

Source: Facebook

The traditional priestess was seen with her husband, Angel Asiamah, at the State House, where the national event was held.

She was invited alongside scores of Ghana's biggest Christian religious leaders, including Archbishop Duncan Williams of Action Chapel and Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson

President John Dramani Mahama specially tapped the Vatican cardinal to lead the Christian service.

Agradaa's moments have stoked a frenzy on social media, considering the Heaven Way founder's past controversies and feuds.

Her latest is with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, who dragged her to court for defamation.

Why John Mahama created National Day of Prayer?

On June 25, Parliament passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which returned July 1’s Republic Day to statutory holiday status.

The holiday was to fulfil his promise to have a multi-faith day of prayer if he became president.

President John Dramani Mahama said the purpose of the day is to urge Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for His goodness and mercies toward the nation.

The theme for the program is "Reset, Reflect, and Renew for National Prosperity."

A Christian service will be held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, led by Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh