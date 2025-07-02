Evangelist Mama Pat has given fans a glimpse of her recent encounter with President John Dramani Mahama

She met the president during a meet-and-greet season as part of the July 1 National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

The controversial televangelist, who was formerly a traditionalist, said the president called her by a pet name

The founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, who met Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama at a public function on July 1, has shed light on their encounter.

Agradaa was one of several religious leaders invited to Ghana's maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving held at the forecourt.

The event is one of John Dramani Mahama's flagship initiatives and a special promise as he assumed office after his overwhelming success in the national presidential elections last year.

This year's event, led by Vatican priest Cardinal Peter Turkson, was centred around the theme: "Reset, Reflect, and Renew for National Prosperity."

The president believes that the event would encourage multi-faith tolerance and urge Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for His goodness and mercies toward the nation.

As such, Agradaa, whose ways are unpopular to many members of Ghana's Christian sect, was invited.

During a meet-and-greet session with John Dramani Mahama, Agradaa quickly walked towards him, greeted and briefly hugged him.

The President was receptive to the gesture and smiled warmly before proceeding to greet Asiamah.

Recounting her enviable encounter a day after the event, Agradaa said,

"What God has arranged cannot be destroyed. I urge you all to pray for mercy and favour. People have been ranting about how I got the opportunity to greet the president. It takes the mercy and favour of God."

"Whether you understand it or not, that's my favour penetrating... You may see me to be unworthy and sinful but in the real of the spirit, I am the eye of God," Agradaa added.

Agradaa coddles Owusu Bempah in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaaa had caught up with one of her many rivals, Isaac Owusu Bempah, during the national prayer event.

Despite their strained past, Agradaa was captured embracing Owusu Bempah. Agradaa beamed with excitement as she interacted with the Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder.

She later handed her smartphone to him to save her contact for some conversations behind the scenes.

