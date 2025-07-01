Ghana's first National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was met with dance and celebration from different religions at the State House on Republic Day

A vibrant display of unity was seen as Christians, Muslims, and members of other faiths joined together in prayer and praise on July 1, 2025

President John Mahama’s declaration of July 1 as Ghana’s National Day of Prayer was a highlight of the country's commitment to religious harmony

On July 1, 2025, Ghana witnessed a momentous occasion as Christians, Muslims, and followers of other faiths came together in unity during the country’s inaugural National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The event was held at the State House in Accra on Republic Day, June 1, 2025. It celebrated religious harmony and was proof of the nation's unwavering commitment to peace and a renewed hope.

Ghana marked a historic moment on July 1, 2025, with its first National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The event, which coincided with Republic Day, brought together people of various religious backgrounds in a rare and joyous display of national unity.

As Christians, Muslims, and followers of traditional faiths gathered under one roof, the celebration highlighted Ghana's exceptional religious harmony and commitment to peace.

The heartwarming video shared on social media captured the essence of this significant moment, showing people from all walks of life united in spirit.

They were seen in the video waving the Ghanaian flag and dancing joyfully together. The sight was an uplifting reflection of the nation's commitment to religious coexistence.

Mahama announces Ghana’s National Day of Prayer

This celebration follows President John Dramani Mahama's announcement earlier in 2025 of the official establishment of Ghana’s National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

He decided to honour the country’s deep-rooted tradition of religious harmony on the same day as Republic Day.

Netizens react to Ghana’s National Day celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Take a look at some of the comments below.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"What are you praying and being thankful for 🤷🏿‍♂️when the church and all other religious leaders remain silent about the incompetence and other forms of impunity that’s going on? ‼️ You guys better rest."

@EfyaBerlin commented:

"Ghana is the only country to see this beautiful thing.😊😍"

@michaelblakka wrote:

"Nigerian Christians and Muslims can’t do the same thing oo like by now gunshots in the air oo."

@MrCute_gh commented:

"If I may ask, what are they really praying for, cos we saw what the Aglow women did in this country, yet nothing changed. It is not about prayers but rather the mindset of every individual for a country to prosper is the mindset of our leaders and the citizens."

July 1 reinstated as public holiday

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Parliament passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, reinstating July 1 as Republic Day.

The bill also introduced Shaqq Day as a public holiday, which is observed the day after Eid al-Fitr.

Kwame Nkrumah's birthday on September 21 was also restored as Founders' Day, replacing August 4.

