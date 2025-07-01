Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa, was overjoyed during her encounter with President Mahama at the National Thanksgiving Day celebration

Agradaa hugged the President and remarked that she would be content even if she didn’t go to Heaven, thanks to the President's hug

Netizens who saw the video were equally delighted and praised the President for being humble and receptive to the televangelist.

Popular Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa, could not contain her joy after meeting President John Dramani Mahama at the National Thanksgiving Day celebration.

Agradaa was among the dignitaries who graced the maiden edition of the event, which was initiated by the current Mahama administration and held at the Forecourt of the State House on July 1, 2025.

Agradaa beams with excitement after she receives a hug from President Mahama at the maiden edition of National Thanksgiving Day on July 1, 2025. Image source: GH Brain

Evangelist Mama Pat had the privilege of meeting the president and hugged him in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Wearing a lovely white dress and walking in the company of Asiamah, her husband, Agradaa was exchanging pleasantries with other guests, including prominent pastors, when she saw the President.

She quickly walked towards him, greeted and briefly hugged him. The President was receptive to the gesture and smiled warmly before proceeding to greet Asiamah.

"How are you?" he asked Asiamah, who responded with a firm handshake.

Agradaa speaks after encounter with President Mahama

Agradaa, overwhelmed with joy, spoke to the media about her meeting with the President. She said she was blessed to have met the President and remarked that she would be content even if she didn't go to Heaven after her encounter with the first gentleman of the country.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about her meeting with the President below:

Agradaa meets Owusu-Bempah at National Thanksgiving event

Agradaa and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah met at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, amid their feud.

The two religious leaders appeared to have settled their issues as they had a warm interaction at the event.

Agradaa and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah's encounter at the event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Agradaa exchanges pleasantries with Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah at National Thanksgiving Day, despite their feud. Image source: GH Brain

Agradaa's encounter with President Mahama triggers reactions

The video of Agradaa's encounter with President Mahama has gone viral and triggered various reactions from netizens.

While some were delighted over their engagement, others cautioned the President in the comments section.

@Nana wrote:

"We won’t have peace of mind this week."

@Kofi Chipsikisses wrote:

"This coming Sunday, Agrada get ein topic already 🤣🤣🤣(The mahama hug)."

@Precious ♥️♥️♥️ wrote:

"Guys I hope our president is still alive?"

@Ayigbe1 wrote:

"I swear JM don’t know agraa."

@Abukariamda1 wrote:

"JM JM JM how many times did I call you yoo."

Source: YEN.com.gh