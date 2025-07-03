A victim of the recent UPSA clampdown on students who dressed inappropriately for lectures has spoken

In a video, she lamented the impact of the exercise and stated that the treatment from some lecturers was inappropriate

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady speaking expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting her claim, and others criticising her

A University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student, who was a victim of a recent clampdown on students who dressed inappropriately for lectures, has spoken.

In a video, she opened up about how the incident affected her, claiming that she missed an important test.

UPSA student laments missing her IA after authorities sack her for dressing inappropriately for lectures on July 2, 2025.

"What happened this morning was somehow good and somehow bad because we were informed that this would happen this morning. We shouldn't wear sandals, double piercings, and certain clothes to class. And because of what happened, some of us missed our Interim Assessment (IA). We have lost our marks," she told a JoyNews reporter.

The young lady's comment comes after several UPSA students got expelled from class for wearing improper dress on July 2, 2025.

Before the incident, UPSA management issued a formal warning to students about the importance of adhering to the dress code.

In the letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, school authorities expressed deep concern over how some students disregard the institution's dress code policy and promised to enforce the policy, effective July 1, 2025.

It appears the warning from the school authorities was taken for granted, as most students appeared without the prescribed outfit and were dismissed.

The young lady who lamented missing her Interim Assessment confirmed that a memo was released ahead of the move.

She, however, stated that the treatment given to the students was unfair. She claimed it was inappropriate for some lecturers to heckle students out of the class.

"What the lecturer did by dragging the students out was not fair. Even if the student disrespected you, you should speak to her nicely or sack her in a nice way. But for you to drag her it's not nice," she said.

Watch the video of the young lady lamenting over the incident below:

Netizens lambast students over improper dressing

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady lamenting how students had been treated expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with her, others criticised her.

@||•||shotoofficial2||•||:|| wrote:

"They should just get us uniform."

@Kriss_Bell🫶💗 wrote:

"Point of correction, they said bathroom slippers… What we were wearing wasn’t bathroom slippers😏…a berg is not a bathroom slipper, thank you."

@Harrietmintah86 wrote:

"UPSA is for professionals nd they want u to behave a such."

@Desmond Official wrote:

"University is for the matured."

@Adwoa Nuella wrote:

"Rules are rules."

@Obaapa 1 wrote:

"You were all told not to do something, so you, as a student, have to play your role and abide by it. You will definitely complete school soon."

@Puopila_beauty wrote:

"Are students indirectly saying that, when you disrespect your parent at home, they should talk to you nicely?"

