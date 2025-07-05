Two students of the St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi were apprehended by school authorities while attempting to break bounds

The two were found hiding in the boot of a vehicle which entered the school under the pretence of an e-hailing ride going to fetch a rider

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson saw the video and was upset about how teachers handled the students after they were caught

Authorities at St Louis Senior High School have apprehended some students who attempted to break bounds and sneak out of school.

The two were caught hiding in the trunk (car boot) of a private vehicle, which entered the premises under the pretence of picking up a bolt passenger.

The school’s security became suspicious when the driver attempted to leave the premises with no one visibly in the car, despite his claim that he was there to pick someone up.

A routine security check was then conducted on the vehicle to verify its contents before allowing it to leave, provided nothing suspicious was found.

Unfortunately, the cover of the two young ladies was blown off when the car boot was opened. They were discovered tightly folded and cramped inside the boot, which was not spacious.

Teachers were in utter disbelief as they kept rebuking the video, which has since gone viral. A female teacher stated that the vehicle often visited the premises; however, she had no idea that it was being used to transport students out of the school.

Watch the video of the students hiding in the car boot after school authorities apprehended them:

Lydia Forson criticises school for shaming students

The video, which has since gone viral, has triggered various reactions from the public. Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has added her voice to the conversation, condemning how the matter was handled.

Displeased over the video, Lydia called out school authorities for naming and shaming the students and also recording them and putting the video online.

"The way people talk eh, you’d think they’ve never been teenagers before. You’ve caught young children being truants, and the first thing is to call them prostitutes, record and share it? Smh," she said.

See Lydia Forson's post criticising school authorities over how they handled the matter below:

Netizens divided over teachers' handling of St Louis girls

Netizens who saw the video of the young girls were divided in the comments section. While some criticised school authorities over their handling of the matter, others called out the students over their conduct.

