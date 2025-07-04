The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has condemned its staff member who went viral for manhandling a student.

The staff was enforcing the school's controversial dress code, which led to some students being barred from class.

In a statement on July 3, the university said it was probing the incident.

"The University wishes to emphasise unequivocally that the behaviour of the staff was unacceptable and condemns it outright," the statement read.

The school also said it has apologised to the student, and the staff member has also been compelled to apologise to the student.

UPSA’s management also said it is reviewing its current Dress Code enforcement procedures.

"Additional training will be provided to the Dress Code Compliance Team to reinforce appropriate conduct while performing their duties."

The university further defended its longstanding dress code policy, stating that it plays a vital role in preparing students for professional environments.

Source: YEN.com.gh