The University of Professional Studies, Accra, recently enforced its dress code policy, removing several students from class for allegedly violating guidelines on appropriate attire

Before the incident, UPSA management issued a formal warning to students about the importance of adhering to the dress code

A letter showing the school's management issued a warning to the students before taking action has surfaced online

A letter from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) warning students about improper dressing has surfaced online after some students got sacked on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The school in the letter cautioned students against dressing inappropriately for lectures, stressing that its dress code policy had not changed.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), enforced its strict dress code policy, removing several students from class for allegedly violating the university's guidelines on appropriate attire.

According to reports, several students were escorted off the university's campus by lecturers and a designated task force.

In the trending video, a supposed lecturer was captured dragging a female student dressed in a crop top and jeans out of the lecture hall.

Many onlookers, including fellow students, appeared shocked by the incident, but it has emerged that the school warned students before taking action against those who breached the school's dress code.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, school authorities expressed deep concern over how some students disregard the institution's dress code policy.

Management promised to institute a task force which will strictly enforce the dress code policy, effective July 1, 2025.

However, it appears the caution fell on deaf ears as most students went to school without dressing appropriately.

See the school's letter warning students about improper dressing below:

Letter from UPSA triggers reactions

The letter from the prestigious university has garnered mixed reactions from the public. While some supported the school's decision, others criticised it.

@sasabonsamsnr wrote:

"Dear kids pass your wassce very well so substandard universities like these don't infringe on your rights. Even havard business school people wear hoodies to lectures."

@sozurashi1983 wrote:

"Yeah, dress codes in schools always spark debate. If they enforce it fairly and focus on professionalism over policing bodies, cool. But it’s a slippery slope. Markets up? @CameronWest38CameronWest38 probably has a spicy take on this too."

@eii_braakofi wrote:

"A guy like me won’t follow the rules, so I simply won’t buy their forms for admission. It’s as simple as that. If you can’t follow their rules, don’t go there. You accept terms and conditions finish now udey cry."

UPSA honours students for dressing well

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) honoured two students for dressing well for the month of April.

Adwoa Yeboah, a third-year student and Andy Kusi Yeboah, a first-year student, were awarded some souvenirs for their exemplary lifestyle.

UPSA took to social media to congratulate the duo and also encourage other students to emulate their deed.

