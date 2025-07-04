Ghanaian US-based lawyer Akua Aboagye explained why a Nigerian hair vendor was sent back to her country from the US after attempting to sell products on a visitor visa

The woman was detained at the US airport after CBP discovered her business intentions through her Instagram

Aboagye stressed that a visitor visa (B1/B2) cannot be used for business purposes, with the L-1 visa required for such

A Nigerian hair vendor was detained and later sent back to her country from the US after Customs and Border Protection discovered her business intentions through Instagram.

Ghanaian lawyer Akua Aboagye discusses why a Nigerian hair vendor’s US trip ended in deportation. Photo credit: thegreencardlawyer (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the Nigerian lady dejected as the reality sank in that the dream she had envisioned had just crumbled before her eyes.

Reports indicate that US authorities decided to deport the lady after learning she planned to set up shop in the US to sell her hair products to Americans. She was using a B1/B2 visitor visa, which doesn't permit such activity.

Nigerian lady cries out over US deportation

A clip seen by YEN.com.gh showed the young lady in what seemed to be an aeroplane, which was apparent based on the background noise in the TikTok video.

Visibly heartbroken, the lady explained the circumstances that resulted in her being ejected from US.

"I am not one to come on social media to cry or talk about all my hurts as a business person, but this one hurts so bad."

"When I landed, I was detained for like 24 hours, and when I was questioned, I told them that I was only going to exhibit, but I did not know any better because the US has all your data," the tearful lady said in part.

Nigerian hair vendor deported from the US after visa mistake – Ghanaian lawyer explains the legal implications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below.

Lawyer comments on Nigerian lady's US deportation

Ghanaian US-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye explained in detail why the Nigerian hair vendor was denied entry to the US and deported to her home country.

Akua Aboagye, stated that the lady should have been forthright with what she intended to do in the US, observing that persons with a visitor visa are not allowed to do business in America.

She also explained in detail how the visas work and what to expect during an inspection from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

In the caption of her video, she said:

"Individuals entering the United States for business, tourism, or medical treatment typically need a visitor visa. The most common types are the B1 and B2 visas, and in some cases, a combination of both."

"Understanding how these visas work and what to expect during inspection at a US port of entry is essential for a smooth arrival."

Another US-based lawyer, Attorney Sonkey, also gave their perspective on the issue.

"Type of visa, you were coming on a Tourist visa, your intentions were for Business, No, your visa wasn't B1/B2; during your interview, you were supposed to tell them you were coming for a business thing. So to them, you lied, and your entry was denied and potentially revoked."

Watch the video of Akua Aboagye's comments below:

US Embassy, Ghana warns visa holders

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the US Embassy in Ghana warned visa holders that violating US laws could result in visa revocations and deportations.

The warning is considered a preemptive caution to travellers who may underestimate the strict enforcement of US immigration laws.

The embassy previously warned that there would be consequences for people who flout the laws in an attempt to travel to the US.

