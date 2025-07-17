The Raymond Archer-led EOCO has reportedly set its sights on closing down Nana Agradaa's Heaven Way Champion Church

According to reports, the EOCO is investigating Agradaa and her church over some financial crimes and may soon close it down

The development follows the sentencing of Agradaa to 15 years for fraud, and the subsequent takeover of the church by her husband

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is reportedly taking steps to shut down the church operated by Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat.

The move is said to follow numerous complaints about alleged financial irregularities and suspected fraudulent activities at Agradaa's Heaven Way Champion International Church.

Nana Agradaa's Heaven Way Church is reportedly earmarked for closure by the Raymond Archer-led EOCO. Photo source: Evangelist Mama Pat, Raymond Archer

Source: Facebook

According to The New Republic, the EOCO's intervention follows a growing number of complaints from concerned citizens and former congregants alleging financial impropriety, misappropriation of funds, and deceptive schemes operating under the guise of religious worship.

The impending EOCO action comes amid Agradaa's many legal troubles in recent times, one of which has ended in her being sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was convicted and jailed for fraud and charlatanic advertising, marking the end of a lengthy legal process that began with her arrest on October 9, 2022.

Why was Agradaa arrested, prosecuted and jailed?

She was arrested in connection with allegations of operating a money-doubling scam at her church, following the viral circulation of a video showing congregation members complaining about being defrauded by the controversial televangelist.

Subsequently, Agradaa faced charges of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences. She entered a not guilty plea and was granted bail.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

Court evidence showed the extensive nature of the alleged scam.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

Agradaa's team claims she is innocent

Despite her conviction, Agradaa's camp has maintained her innocence, publicly denying any wrongdoing. In interviews after the court's verdict, the evangelist's legal team described the lengthy sentence as harsh, stating that her church operated legitimately.

Already, Agradaa's lawyers filed an application appealing the initial conviction. As part of the appeal process, her lawyers sought bail for her pending the outcome, but that was denied by the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the lead counsel hinting at another bail application.

Nana Agraada appears at the Amasaman High Court on July 15, 2025, after her lawyers filed a bail application ahead of her appeal hearing. Photo source: @ghbrain

Source: Instagram

On his part, Agradaa's husband claimed she was being unfairly targeted due to her outspoken nature and public profile and likened her plight to the persecution of some apostles in the Bible.

"I don't agree with those who say she deserves it. It is very very harsh. Everybody is saying Agradaa, so they are using something to tag her, which is not true... Just like Jesus Christ, they tagged him with so many things," he said.

One of Angel Asiamah's interviews is included below:

Agradaa's husband takes over church running

Angel Asiamiah further stated that he was going to hold the mantle and keep the church together until his wife was freed. He has already held two Sunday services since Agradaa's incarceration, including one where he led the congregation in prayers for his wife's freedom.

However, Asiamah's reign as the head pastor of Heaven Way Champion Church may be short-lived after the EOCO investigations.

Citing a FrontPage Africa investigation, the report EOCO investigators are systematically gathering evidence to build a case for the church's closure, with suspicions that the religious institution may be serving as a front for illicit financial dealings.

Agradaa seeks transfer in defamation suit

YEN.com.gh also reported that Agradaa has filed a transfer application in her ongoing GH₵20 million defamation case with gospel musician Empress Gifty.

The embattled 'woman of God' is battling the gospel singer at the Tema High Court, after the latter filed suit claiming to have been defamed by the former.

In their latest appearance in court on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Agradaa's lawyers stated their client's current place of residence is the Nsawam Prison.

