Madam Victoria, a senior officer at Nsawam Female Prison, shared that inmates like Nana Agradaa are trained in fish farming and other vocational skills

According to her, training for inmates was funded by female judges who decided to help the inmates gain skills that would be useful after their release

Nana Agradaa was moved to Nsawam Prison on July 5, 2025, after her conviction for fraud and charlatanic advertisement by an Accra Circuit Court

A senior officer at the Nsawam female prison, Madam Victoria, has opened up about the expected work routine of prisoners such as controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa, a former priestess turned prophetess and the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in relation to a case involving certain members of her church.

After her conviction on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Nana Agradaa was transported to the Nsawam female prison on Saturday, July 5, after the completion of all administrative processes, to begin serving her 15-year term.

Nsawam officer speaks on female prisoners' workload

Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana Prisons and the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, visited the Nsawam female prison to shed light on the activities of the inmates.

In a video aired on his channel, Crime Check TV, Oppong spoke to Madam Victoria, a senior correctional officer.

According to her, the prison officers started a fish farm which the inmates are placed in charge of.

She said the initiative was funded by a group of female judges who wanted to establish something to equip the prisoners with skills that would be transferable to their lives once they leave the facility.

Madam Victoria said prisoners find it difficult to get employment after their incarceration, making it important that they learn skills that they can use to start their businesses.

Nana Agradaa denied bail

Following her conviction, Nana Agradaa applied to be granted bail pending the appeal of her sentence.

The case was called before the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Nsawam prison officers brought the televangelist to court under heavy guard for the hearing, during which the judge denied her request for bail.

Nana Agradaa was transported back to Nsawam prison after the hearing, to continue serving her sentence while she attempts to win back her freedom through the appeals process.

Nana Agradaa clashes with journalist in court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa confronted a Ghanaian journalist during her appearance at the Amasaman District Court.

The journalist, Mike2 of Adom FM, claimed after the hearing that Nana Agradaa was unhappy with his presence and informed her lawyer and a prison officer.

Mike2 says after Agradaa’s complaint, he was asked to leave the courtroom before later returning after he informed the registrar of what happened.

