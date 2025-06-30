Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has recounted some memories of the late Reverend Major of Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality show

Despite stating that the pastor's demise has caused him pain, Apostle Owusu Bempah stated that their encounters were not pleasant

He claimed Reverend Major on various occasions disrespected him despite promising not to do so after conversations with him

Popular Ghanaian pastor Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah has reacted to the passing of famous Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality Show judge, Reverend Major.

In a video, the famous preacher expressed pain over the sudden demise of the famous Ghanaian pastor and social media sensation.

Apostle Owusu Bempah speaks after Reverend Major's demise, claiming he disrespected him on many occasions. Image source: Apostle Owusu Bempah, Rev Major

Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah also recounted some memories of the deceased, accusing him of disrespecting and hurling insults at him on various occasions.

He claimed Reverend Major criticised him for delivering prophecies on elections and naming Ghana's next president ahead of the country's polls.

"He was always criticising pastors. To him, no other pastor is from God, apart from him. He insulted me on various occasions," Apostle Bempah said during a recent sermon.

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, news about the sudden demise of Reverend Major broke on social media, breaking the hearts of many of his loved ones.

It is unclear what caused his demise, and no family member has publicly addressed the issue. However, rumour has it that he suffered food poisoning, leading to his passing.

Speaking on his demise, Apostle Bempah opened up about what he described as a strained relationship between the two.

The famous Ghanaian pastor stated that he had called him personally to speak about the unsavoury remarks he often made against him, but to no avail.

Rev Major allegedly criticised most pastors before his sudden demise. Image source: Rev Major

The Apostle claimed Reverend Major always apologised for his remarks, but went back on the radio, TV and social media to hurl more insults.

Apostle Bempah, in his response, expressed displeasure over Reverend Major's past conduct and seized the moment to advise pastors against envying each other, stressing that the Ministry of God is not a competition and that all pastors should respect the gift of their fellow pastors.

Apostle Bempah is not the only preacher who complained about Prophet Major's conduct. Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah also issued several warnings to him before his demise, following some remarks he had previously made about him.

Watch the video of Apostle Owusu Bempah speaking about his relationship with Reverend Major below:

Netizens react to Apostle Owusu Bempah's remarks

Netizens who saw the video of Apostle Owusu Bempah's remarks about Reverend Major expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some agreed with him, others were unhappy about his remarks.

@Frank Sarfo Prempeh wrote:

"Major is a man of God ☝️He is not fake."

@User4268547995577Obese Frank wrote:

"Owusu pampa will live forever he will be like stone, he will never die."

@God is Good wrote:

"But this is not news, we are all going to die if our time is up."

@God daughter wrote:

"Our Prophet was real, he was not fake."

@livingthedream810 wrote:

"In other words, he’s happy??"

@Adwoabuuueeeiii wrote:

"Hmmmm 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Eiiii 😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Two Pastors allegedly threaten Reverend Major's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the late Reverend Major speaking about how some pastors allegedly issued threats against his life has surfaced after his passing.

In the video, the popular Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa reality show judge claimed he reported the incident to the relevant authorities, but the matter went unresolved due to financial constraints.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions of sorrow and disbelief in the comments section.

