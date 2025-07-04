Ndwomkro and Kete composer Maame Ode has shared a snippet of her new song on social media

The new song comes after Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist was handed a 15-year sentence for fraud

The song's biting lyrics have garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on Agradaa's woes

Ghanaian composer Maame Ode has released a new song on social media, which is fast becoming a soundtrack for fans obsessing over the legal woes of Evangelist Mama Pa,t aka Agradaa, who was sentenced to 15 years with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

Maame Ode Composes New Song 'Azaa Hemaa' After Agradaa's 15-Year Jail Sentence

Maame Ode shared a snippet of the song on social media increasing the frenzy which has been building up around Agradaa after her last court appearance.

Maame Ode's new song fails to directly mention Agradaa's name. However, the singer's biting lyrics referring to her subject matter as "Azaa hemaa" appear to mock the embattled Heaven Way Champion International Church founder's situation.

In the song, she referenced the sinister ways with which her subject matter built wealth and the endless wrongdoings which have been reported widely in the media.

Agradaa was a self-styled ritualist known for her alleged money-doubling 'Sika Gari' scheme before she switched to Christianity and allegedly continued with her fraudulent ways.

The Accra Circuit court on July 3, convicted her of defrauding by false pretences, advertising a money-doubling scam, and duping church members.

Agradaa had several legal battles. Her 15-year jail term dates back to 2023, when she was arraigned and charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail. Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Courts 4 and 10, where she has been attending hearings.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1,000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye had filed a defamation suit against Nana Agradaa.

The "Watch Me" hitmaker filed a GH₵ 20 million defamation case for numerous allegations levelled against her by Agradaa.

The Tema High Court, in its sitting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, dismissed an application from Agradaa seeking to dismiss the case and ordered her to pay GH₵ 6,000 in costs to the singer.

