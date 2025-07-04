Prophet Kumchacha is trending in the wake of his comments about the 15-year sentence handed to Agradaa

He expressed sympathy regarding the jail sentence handed to Agradaa adding that it might be a test of her faith

Netizens who watched the clip have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Kumchacha

Popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has taken a sympathetic approach regarding the jail sentence handed to Agradaa.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV on Friday, July 4, Kumchacha stated that even though he disagreed with Agradaa on many issues, he was not happy that the outspoken self-styled evangelist was languishing in prison.

Kumchacha reacts to a jail sentence handed out to Agradaa. Photo credit: @UTV/X, GBC Ghana/Facebook

He opted to focus on the positives, stating that the jail sentence handed out might be God testing Agrdaa's faith.

Kumchacha then explained that it could be an avenue where Agradaa could truly reform and come out as a transformed individual.

"I preach to prisoners a lot, and I know of instances where many of them came out reformed and ended up as pastors," he added.

Kumchacha concluded that the trouble faced by Agradaa could largely be because she failed to listen to sound counsel from loved ones and even from her fans on social media.

Agradaa's jail sentence confirms a powerful prophecy.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video from a Ghanaian spiritualist has gone viral in the wake of Evangelist Agradaa's 15-year sentence.

This comes after the prophet prophesied that the former traditional priestess would be jailed before the year ended if she failed to change her ways.

He added that the evangelist would not have people to defend her once certain charges were brought against her.

