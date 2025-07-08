The Ningo Traditional Council has released a statement assuring its people that it would protect its ancestral home

The Council dismissed claims that a 50-acre parcel of land had been sold to the Igbo King in Ghana for an Igbo village

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the stance of the Ningo Traditional Council

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ningo Traditional Council, today, on Tuesday 8, held an emergency meeting on the claims by the Igbo King to build an Igbo village at Old Ningo.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, July 8

Ningo Traditional Council distances itself from Igbo Village Photo credit: @Sam George/Facebook, Eze-Igbo Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The statement disclosed that the five clans who own land along the Tema-Aflao Road in the general Old Ningo area have not sold any land to the said Igbo King to develop a kingdom.

The Traditional Council called on the authorities to invite the Igbo King to Ghana for questioning and interrogation regarding the said land acquisition.

"The ancient Great Ningo Kingdom has always been welcoming to visitors, including the British, Dutch, and Germans. The Ningo Paramountcy is led by our Chief, HRM Nene Osoroagbo Djangmah XII, and does not intend to have a ruler domiciled on our land. The five (5) clans who own land along the Tema-Aflao Road in the general Old Ningo area have NOT sold any land to the said Igbo King to develop a kingdom."

"The Minister for the Interior, who doubles as the Minister responsible for National Security, should take immediate steps to use all lawful means at his disposal to invite and interrogate the said individual to ascertain the exact facts about his purported land acquisition."

The Traditional Council also urged the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly not to grant any permits for the construction of the said kingdom or any of its buildings.

"The Traditional Council reiterates our hospitality to visitors and is quick to point out that we currently host persons from over twenty different nationalities who have resettled on our land in their private capacities. None of them has tried to establish a kingdom or any such community. Our guests have always subjected themselves to the authority of the Traditional Council, and that remains a critical requirement for the enjoyment of our warm hospitality."

The full post is below:

Otumfuo gifts King Mswati 22-karat gold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a token of appreciation, gifted His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini a royal pendant.

This gift symbolised the friendship and royal solidarity between the two leaders.

The chain was given to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who placed the regal 22-karat gold chain on King Mswati III’s neck.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh