A video of the Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, speaking on his vision for an Igbo Village has gone viral

The revered Igbo leader, while speaking in a video, opened up about what to expect when one visits the proposed Igbo village in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the proposed Igbo village

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The quest by the Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, to set up an Igbo village has been met with mixed reactions from both Nigerians and Ghanaians.

The concerns that have arisen following the announcement by Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu have mainly stemmed from questions about the feasibility of this project.

Igbo King In Ghana HRM, Eze, Chuckwudi, Jude Ihenetu speaks on the proposed Igbo village. Photo credit: @Eze-igbo Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video, which has resurfaced on social media and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mrmanagern, shows the Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze DrChukwudi Jude Ihenetu explaining that the Igbo Village, when completed, will be the first of its kind in the world.

He explained that a 50-acre piece of land had already been purchased at Old Ningo, located within the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, as part of his quest to establish an Igbo village in Ghana.

"If you look around the world, apart from Virginia, they have an Igbo village in Virginia. They created it by putting the antiquities of the Ndi Igbo there, you can come there and see archives. But I am creating an Igbo village which has never happened in the world among the Igbos. As I'm talking to you, I have acquired 50 acres of land, which is about 250 plots of land along the Afalo road at Old Ningo area. My reason for acquiring this land is to build an Igbo village in Ghana.

As King of Igbos in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu explained that his vision was to create a village at Old Ningo where Igbos from all over the world could buy land and build homes there.

Igbo King In Ghana opens up on his reasons to setup an Igbo village in Ghana. Photo credit: @Eze-igbo Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Some infrastructure projects that would be expected in the village include Igbo schools, an Igbo market, an Igbo garden, a huge palace, a guest house with 100 rooms, and a 2000-seater auditorium.

He also indicated that streets in the village will be named after prominent Igbo personalities like Nnamdi Azikiwe and his father, among others.

His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu said that his overall aim for wanting to establish an Igbo village was to ensure that anyone who comes to the place will know that Igbo culture is truly represented.

"We will build the palace of Eze Igbo there. We will build an Igbo town hall with about 2,000 capacity chairs and a 100-room guest house. The essence of this guest house is that many of our governors, leaders, and great individuals do visit Ghana, and they also travel with their entourage. Our people who have accommodation problems will come there. In the palace of Eze Igbo, we will also have apartments for special guests and governors. In the Igbo village, what I want to do is create streets named after the ancient Igbos.

We will create streets in the name of my father and other great Igbo leaders who have passed. We will honor them in this Igbo village in Ghana. Every Igbo person around the world will have the right to come there and buy property. We will have a single entrance to the Igbo village. When you enter, you will know you are in Igbo village in Ghana. From there, Igbos will expand; we will build an Igbo market, Igbo schools, and we will create what we call 'Eze Igbo Garden.' We will plant all the leaves you can find in Igbo land."

The video of the Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, detailing his vision for the Igbo Village has triggered a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the proposed Igbo Village in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their viewpoints on the proposed village.

Goody reacted:

"Ghanaians should be happy for us; other countries are begging Igbos to come to their country to develop it."

mohammedsaliu788 stated:

"Long live my king."

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"Ghana will develop with people like you."

Otumfuo gifts King Mswati 22-karat gold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a token of appreciation, gifted His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini a royal pendant.

This gift symbolized the friendship and royal solidarity between the two leaders.

The chain was given to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who placed the regal 22-karat gold chain on King Mswati III’s neck.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh