Ghanaian politician Sam George dropped a cryptic message on X amid ongoing tensions over high data costs

In his message, he noted that his eyes were fixed on the prize, and the outcome would benefit all Ghanaians*

The post caused a stir on social media as many people tried to decode his message and its relation to his job

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana, Sam George, dropped a cryptic message amid the ongoing uproar of Ghanaians over the high cost of internet packages.

Sam George subtly responded to Ghanaians crying out over high data costs. Image Credit: @samgeorgegh

Sam George speaks amid ongoing tensions

Sam George took to his X account to make his first post after several Ghanaians had taken to social media to lament about the huge sums of money they were spending on internet data.

The Ningo-Prampram MP shared a picture of himself with his hands clasped together. He was wearing a two-piece kaftan while posing handsomely in the picture.

In his message on X, he noted that his eyes were fixed on the prize. He added that the task was set and the process was underway, and that the final delivery would be to the glory of God.

In his cryptic message, the Communications Minister noted that the delivery would also benefit all Ghanaians. He concluded his message by adding various hashtags.

"Eyes fixed on the prize. The task is set, the process is underway, delivery would be to the glory of God and benefit of the people. 🦁🇬🇭 #LionBorn #HyeWonHye #ThatWhichFireCannotBurn #ThatWhichIsIndestructible"

Reactions to Sam George's cryptic message

Ghanaians were taken aback by the return of Mr George on X after a public uproar over high internet data costs.

People used the opportunity to vent out their frustrations towards the Communications Minister and to issue advice on how to curb the high data cost pandemic.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Sam George's post on X:

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

"Onable, why have you been offline?"

@eii_braakofi said:

"Dabiaa hashtags akɛseɛ, but we don’t see anything. In the same 5 months, Ato is Forson, Oku is Dzetoing at foreign affairs, Kwame Agboza is fixing roads. But just common data and DSTV subscription reduction turn problematic give you. Sam Dodge."

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Then we should have given Akufo Addo and Ursula more time ."

@SamTuga44 said:

"Finally, you come online “Honable”

@eugeneGR8T said:

"@samgeorgegh Please, if the traditional telcos are making data prices cost and providing poor services, then I think you should adjust by bringing in or trying decentralising the whole system by bringing in decentralised eSIM systems that include different companies. Stop the Monopoly."

Sam George speaks out on MoMo fraud

YEN.com.gh reported that Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, added his voice to the growing concerns about mobile money (MoMo) fraud in Ghana.

His comments come in the wake of a viral story involving a young woman who reportedly lost over GH¢11,000 to fraudsters.

Sharing a personal experience, the legislator said that his mother was once a victim of a similar scam. According to him, she was defrauded of GH¢24,000 by individuals who claimed they were helping protect her wallet due to his public status.

Sam George emphasised that such fraudulent activities were becoming more sophisticated and widespread. He noted that his office was actively collaborating with telecommunications companies and relevant government agencies to investigate the incidents and implement stronger measures to protect citizens from MoMo-related scams.

