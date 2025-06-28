On Friday, June 27, 2025, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a Royal Banquet in honour of King Mswati III of Eswatini

At the Royal Banquet, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave King Mswati III of Eswatini a gift symbolising the friendship between the two royal leaders

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini a gift to show the friendship and royal solidarity between the two leaders.

The gift was presented to His Majesty during the Royal Banquet in honour of King Mswati III of Eswatini.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gives King Mswati III of Eswatini a special gift during his visit. Photo credit: @ManhyiaPalace

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, two men held the box in which the gold chain was placed. They showed it to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and King Mswati III.

Later, the chain was given to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who placed it on King Mswati III’s neck.

The regal 22-karat gold chain Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented was adorned with the iconic “Denkyemkye” pendant, a powerful symbol of authority and Asante royalty.

Asantehene’s wife gifts King Mswati III’s wife

Meanwhile, the wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia, gave King Mswati III’s spouse a gift.

Lady Julia honoured Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo with a radiant 22-karat gold chain and an exquisite royal kente cloth.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Asantehene’s gift

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Some applauded Asantehene for his thoughtful gifts, while others criticised him for giving so much. Read them below:

@NattyBongo107 said:

“These people dey make poverty look so ugly, but they don’t know how expensive it is to be poor.”

@EmpressMenen88 wrote:

“Well, as a Fante lemme mind my business for asantefuo to handle their matter😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@Ro4Romeo said:

“Listen to the background, you will hear a man shouting. He came with the King of Eswatini. He does that and never stops unless the King is not around. He makes the “piaw” and “wiaw” look like a child's play.”

@Blakk_Tiger wrote:

“That's roughly Ghc12,000.”

@utdbeck12 said:

“He won't use the gold to build his kingdom. The poor are following him up and down, day and night.”

@nana_stubborn wrote:

“Most of u guys have never gifted a valuable amount or artefacts to a friend in your capacity, so you will keep on saying nonsense…someone who dresses with gold and sits on gold is giving out gold, you are here saying nonsense eiii.”

@qw3qu_dee said:

“The handler should have used gloves. Very bad.”

@dnd_voncx wrote:

“He gifted gold as a symbol of friendship.. but when one girl got shot in the eye, he couldn’t offer help to restore her sight, it took Ibrahim Mahama's intervention hmm...Black man will always be a black man.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh