A video of a close confidante of Ernest Yaw Kumi, opening up on some disclosures the late MP made, has left many saddened

This comes after he stated how the Akwatia MP resorted to fasting and praying because of spiritual attacks on his life

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the passing of the young MP

The former DCE for Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region has made a startling remark about the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Seth Binkorang, who was considered the right-hand man of the late MP, disclosed in a recent interview with Adom FM on July 8 that Ernest Yaw Kumi confided in him about the spiritual attacks on his life.

Shedding more light on the Dwaso Nsem show, the former DCE explained that Ernest Yaw Kumi often opened up to him about incessant spiritual attacks on him.

Due to this, Seth Binkorang explained that the NPP MP resorted to embarking on regular religious fasts and visiting pastors for prayers.

He vowed to go into detail by shedding more light on who he believes were the masterminds behind the spiritual attacks on the life of the late Member of Parliament.

"Sometimes when you speak to him, he tells you that the attacks from people on his life are not to be taken for granted. So he would say, ‘I have to fast for two days. I have to go to a place and pray for a while. I have to visit this particular pastor. He said he was getting spiritual attacks, so sometimes when you called him the whole day, he wouldn’t answer. It was only later that he would explain that he had been fasting because the attacks were serious. As to who was behind those attacks, for now, we cannot say."

"I will not say anything about it, but he told me these things. Right now, we want to stay on course, but at the right time, we will explain certain things. For now, we are mourning, he told the interviewer.

Reactions to the statement from Ernest Kumi's friend

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the young MP.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This is so sad to hear. I hope the family recovers from this painful loss. Damirifa due, Ernest."

Duffygee added:

"From your narration, does it mean when his wife called you, the man was already gone? Clarification from anyone, with due respect."

Sissala West MP laments health risks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sissala West MP Mohammed Sukparu, in honouring the memory of Ernest Yaw Kumi, raised concerns about the health risks associated with being a Member of Parliament.

He claimed that more than 70 per cent of MPs suffer from high blood pressure due to the stress of the job.

His comments followed the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away after suffering chest pains.

