Sissala West MP Mohammed Sukparu has raised concerns about the stress Ghanaian legislators endure

He claimed that more than 70% of MPs suffer from high blood pressure due to the pressures of the job

His comments come in the wake of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi's death after suffering chest pains

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed Sukparu, has opened up about the immense stress and health risks that legislators often face in the line of duty.

According to him, the pressure of being an MP is so intense that it can lead to high blood pressure, even for those who did not have problems before entering Parliament.

Sissala West MP, Mohammed Sukparu, discloses the stress and health risks of being a legislator amid Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi's death. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

He claimed that between 70 to 80 per cent of Ghana's parliamentarians were hypertensive, including some who were younger than him.

"They are on blood pressure medications. If you were not hypertensive before entering that House, you are likely to develop it," he said.

"Today, we are talking about Ernest. Two years or a year ago, it was about John Kumah. Two years ago, it was the late Philip Basau. With Philip Basau, we sat in the chamber till late night. He got home and couldn’t wake up - he was gone.

"Ernest was in the chamber on Thursday, and he went to Takoradi on Saturday. He returned on Sunday and was preparing for his moot court yesterday [July 7, 2025]. He had just finished writing his final exams at the Ghana Law School. He died yesterday morning," he added.

Sukparu made these remarks while speaking on Channel One TV on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in reaction to the sudden demise of Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

The Facebook video of Sukparu's remarks about legislator stress is below:

Ernest Yaw Kumi’s untimely death

Ernest Kumi, the Akwatia Member of Parliament, was reported dead at the age of 40 after battling some health issues.

He was a first-time MP on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The late MP reportedly died at the Lister Hospital in Accra, where he was rushed after complaining of chest pains.

His sudden death has sparked reflection among his colleagues in Parliament on the challenges and stresses that come with being a legislator.

Sukparu's comments highlighted the demanding nature of the job, which can seriously affect an MP’s health and well-being.

The Sissala West lawmaker said the stress and pressure of serving as an MP can be overwhelming, adding that Kumi's sudden death was a reminder of the importance of prioritising one’s health in the face of such challenges.

Ghanaian MPs mourn the death of their colleague, Ernest Kumi, who was rushed to hospital with chest pains. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

MPs mourn late colleague Ernest Kumi

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that the Members of Parliament in Ghana had mourned the unexpected loss of their colleague, Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away on July 7, 2025.

He represented Akwatia in Parliament and was praised for being hardworking and dedicated. His death was unexpected, with his fellow lawmakers paying him tribute on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh