A video of Black Sherif in his unsung daus discussing his career with Sammy Flex has popped up

The singer had only three songs out and was struggling to cough up GH₵5000 for a music video

The video had got many Ghanaians reflecting on the global sensation's inspirational music journey

Black Sherif has courted attention online after a video of him in his unsung days surfaced online.

The 23-year-old superstar was then a teenager with a fiery ambition to take his melodies and craft global.

In the video which was culled from an interview with Sammy Flex, Black Sherif, admitted that he had released three songs but was finding it difficult to pay for a music video. Speaking in Twi, Black Sheif said,

"I have three songs I've released, but I haven't shot a video because the budget for that is too high. The directors are demanding GH₵5000 plus, but I only have GH₵1000."

Sammy Flex encouraged Black Sherif and recommended an individual who may want to help him shoot the video for a reduced fee.

Sammy Flex dabbed Black Sherif up and told him that: "It'll be well. By the time we'll meet again, you'll be big."

At the time, the musician had given fans a glimpse of his brilliance with his early hits Money and Destiny.

Not long after, Black Sherif's First Sermon and Second Sermon were recorded, giving him his first taste of mainstream success.

Second Sermon earned Black Sherif a huge cosign from Burna Boy, setting him up on his path to global stardom.

The musician is now the most successful musician on the continent. In the first weekend of July 2025, the first Ghanaian to sell out London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire two nights in a row.

Black Sherif nominated for BET Awards

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Black Sherif's nomination as the only Ghanaian at the 2025 BET Awards.

Black Sherif was nominated as one of over 10 global superstars to battle it out in the Best International Act Category.

Nigeria’s Arya Starr and South Africa’s Tyla also made the BET nominees list, which was released in May 2025.

