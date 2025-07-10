Immigration officer Steffen King Amoah has been confirmed dead after his family searched for him for nearly a week

It turns out his own friend, who owed him GH¢200k, was the last person who knew quite a lot about the officer's demise

A video of the deceased singing Okomfour Kwadee's Abrantee has popped up as relatives mourn him

Tributes have begun pouring in for Steffen King Amoah, aka Otumfuor Nana King Amoah, who appears to have been a huge fan of Okomfour Kwadee.

The late immigration officer was confirmed dead on July on July 9 after a search party comprising the police and family members found his charred body.

The search party had been looking for the immigration officer since July 4, when his family reported him missing.

Reports indicate that Steffen King Amoah left home on July 3 at about 8 pm to meet his friend Bright Aweh, who owed him GH¢ 200k.

Bright Aweh sent him photos of bundles of cash via WhatsApp, suggesting that he was ready to settle the debt.

Unfortunately, the immigration officer never returned home after meeting his friend Bright.

The police picked up Bright, who claimed to have given Steffen the GH¢200k and added 300k for safekeeping.

According to the police statement released on July 10, there seem to be several inconsistencies in Bright's statements.

The circumstances surrounding Steffen's tragic death, which allegedly happened at the hands of his trusted friend, have thrown friends and sympathisers into gloom.

Steffen was a staunch supporter of the Asante Kotoko football club.

His love for football put him in good standing with top sports personalities, including Fentuo Tahiru and the former spokesperson of the Asante Kotoko football club, David Obeng Nyarko.

While glowing tributes of how much of a good person Steffen was continue to flow online, a video of him singing Okomfour Kwadee's Abrantee has gained traction.

The emotional lyrics, which seem to soundtrack Steffen's tragic demise, have evoked numerous comments on social media as netizens ponder over the news.

Friends and netizens mourn Steffen King Amoah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens.

@DensuAddo said:

Okomfo kwadee lost his greatest fan

@fosternelsonapp wrote:

Sometimes we should be very mindful of our actions. He is partly to blame for his death. Why would you even think of taking people's money and giving it to a friend to facilitate their recruitment into the service? Imagine the person even absconding with the money.

@domynych remarked:

No amount of justice will be able to undo the harm caused. A family will have to deal with this painful departure forever over an amount that wouldn't worth much years from now. It can even barely buy a Toyota Corolla today. I'm painfully mad over the senselessness of the murder!

Police confirm arrest of Bright

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the Immigration officer Stephen King Amoah's demise.

The arrested suspect was the last person to have met with the deceased before his body was found severely burned.

The police, in a statement, said they have identified several inconsistencies in the arrested suspect's statement.

