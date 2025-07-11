Kennedy Agyapong startled Ablekuma North residents with a lively draughts match during his campaign stop

The NPP flagbearer hopeful visited the constituency to rally support for Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie ahead of the rerun

A video of the draughts game trended online as Agyapong showcased his tactical skills and connected with locals

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong turned heads in Ablekuma North after being captured in a trending video playing draughts with a local.

The unexpected moment unfolded during a campaign in support of fellow party member Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.

Kennedy Agyapong entertains his supporters in Ablekuma North in a game of draughts. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

Source: Instagram

Agyapong had made sure he was around ahead of Friday’s hotly contested parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations within the constituency.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agyapong, known for his fiery political commentary and business acumen, took time off politics to engage locals in a spirited draughts match.

The brief game was filmed by onlookers and shared widely on social media. It shows him grinning as he tactically outwits his opponent, earning cheers from the crowd.

The crowd continued to cheer as he was called Ghana's future president. The move is seen as a clever way to connect with constituents on a personal level, adding a personal touch to the campaign trail.

Kennedy Agyapong supports Nana Owusu Afriyie

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, who previously represented Ablekuma North in Parliament, faces a critical contest after a court-mandated rerun was ordered by the Electoral Commission.

With the stakes high and party support crucial, Agyapong’s presence is expected to boost morale among supporters.

Kennedy Agyapong supports Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie in Ablekuma North ahead of the rerun. Photo credit: kennedyagyapong (Instagram)

Source: UGC

The rerun will take place on Friday, July 11, at 19 polling stations, following controversies during the December 2024 elections. Political watchers say this race could influence the NPP’s balance of power in Parliament.

In 2015, Owusu Afriyie won the Ablekuma North Constituency NPP parliamentary seat primaries and later capped off her strong streak by winning the seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie's track record:

To clinch the Ablekuma North seat in 2016, Nana Akua fended off competition from two other strong candidates, namely Sally Amaki Darko of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Akwasi Asiama Adade of the Convention People's Party (CPP)

Afriyie garnered 54,698 votes (66.8%) compared to Amaki Darko's 26,813 votes (32.8%) and Adade's 324 votes (0.4%).

Meanwhile, the video of Agyapong’s draughts match has drawn praise online.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong playing draughts

Many of Kennedy Agyapong's political supporters who saw his video online applauded his ability to bond with ordinary Ghanaians beyond podium speeches.

Others saw it as opportunistic behaviour by politicians who come circling around election time, seemingly appearing to come down to the level of their constituents only to disappear right after.

Some of the reactions are below.

@techyysamuel wrote:

"Ken knows this trick already, fanfoolers. 😂😂😂."

@kumericarecords commented:

"Them still no go vote for am. 😅😂"

@QuofiTaylor said:

"Sikawura…pragmatic president wai. Afa papa."

@IbrahGh4 commented:

"Ahobras3 till cash out. 😂😂"

Bawumia and Kennedy show support in Ablekuma

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the main contenders in the NPP flagbearer tussle have featured prominently in the Ablekuma North parliamentary race.

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former legislator Kennedy Agyapong met with the NPP candidate and rallied supporters.

The Electoral Commission is conducting a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election in 19 polling stations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh