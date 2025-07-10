Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong Show Off in Ablekuma North Ahead of Partial Rerun

New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants are stealing headlines ahead of the partial election rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The main contenders, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former legislator Kennedy Agyapong, were both in the constituency campaigning for the NPP candidate Nana Akua Afriyie.

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former legislator Kennedy Agyapong campaign for the NPP Ablekuma West candidate Nana Akua Afriyie

Aside from the campaign, Bawumia donated GH₵410,000 to Afriyie to support her campaign.

Another NPP flagbearer aspirant, Bryan Acheampong, donated GH₵200,000 to Akua Afriyie and $6,500 to coordinators and polling station chairpersons in Ablekuma North.

The support from these aspirants courted controversy because the NPP leadership had signalled an intent to boycott the rerun over fairness concerns.

Agyapong disagreed with the stance in a statement ahead of his visit to the constituency and urged the NPP leadership to reconsider.

"We must not retreat in the face of political pressure or calculation. We must remember what is at stake: the balance of parliamentary power, the morale of our grassroots, and the credibility of our party’s commitment to the democratic process."

"If we abandon this contest today, what precedent do we set for tomorrow? What shall we say when other critical seats are contested? How shall we answer future generations who ask whether we stood firm when the republic called?"

Afriyie herself confirmed her participation despite her party's boycott.

Legal action against Ablekuma North rerun

YEN.com.gh reported that Afriyie sued at the High Court seeking to quash the Electoral Commission’s decision to re-run elections in 19 out of 281 polling stations.

In her suit, she argued that there is a pending High Court order directing the commission to collate and declare the results of the elections in the constituency.

She believes this is an administrative error by failing to comply with the court’s order, in the absence of any directive to the contrary.

