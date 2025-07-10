The NPP has stepped up their campaign efforts ahead of the parliamentary election rerun in Ablekuma North on Friday, July 11, 2025

In a video, Nhyaeso MP Stephen Amoah took to the streets to rally support for Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie in an unusual manner

The footage of Stephen Amoah's campaign on the streets triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, has courted attention after the latest video of him surfaced on social media.

The controversial MP was among a few prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who trooped to the Ablekuma North constituency to show their support for their parliamentary candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Bantama constituency MP Francis Asenso Boakye, 2028 NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and controversial media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah were all present to support the campaign efforts.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stephen Amoah was spotted campaigning on the streets before the rerun of the Ablekuma North parliamentary elections on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The video showed the Nhyiaeso MP speaking through a microphone and a PA system and sitting on the passenger window of a luxurious Toyota Tundra as he vigorously campaigned for Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie in front of the residents in the Ablekuma North constituency.

As the vehicle passed through the streets, Stephen Amoah praised a female NPP supporter who expressed her intention to vote for his party's candidate.

The footage of the Nhyiaeso MP, a key member of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's campaign team, triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Ablekuma North parliamentary election dispute and rerun

The Ablekuma North constituency seat has been the centre of a heated dispute since December 2024, with both candidates from the NPP and the NDC claiming victory in the parliamentary elections.

After major disagreements, which led the NPP parliamentary candidate Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie to file an application to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to finish collating the full results.

In January 2025, the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Forson Baah Agyapong, ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate and declare the results of 62 outstanding polling stations in addition to the 219 already collated in the constituency.

The EC managed to collate 59 out of the 62 remaining polling stations, with three unresolved on January 6, 2025. The process was disrupted after a disagreement broke out between the figures from the NPP and the NDC.

On July 2, 2025, the Electoral Commission announced that it would conduct a rerun of the parliamentary election in the 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on Friday, July 11.

The NPP initially threatened to boycott the elections, with Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie filing an application for an injunction on the elections at the High Court, which was dismissed.

The video of Stephen Amoah campaigning on the streets in the Ablekuma North constituency is below:

Reactions to Stephen Amoah's street campaign

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

richcollection97 commented:

"Look at them. When they were in power, were they not driving the motor?"

trudy.2019 said:

"Why you people dey laugh?😂."

sandrabrefo wrote:

"Few moments later."

Malik Basintale, biker crew campaign in Abekluma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale and his biker crew campaigned in the Abekluma North constituency on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The YEA boss and the 5k men crew rode their motorbikes on the street to garner support for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Ewurabena Aubynn.

Malik Basintale and the biker crew's campaign triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

