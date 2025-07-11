A Ghanaian prophet has predicted the winner of the ongoing Ablekuma North election rerun between NPP’s Akua Afriyie and NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn

He also opened up about some events that would happen at the election grounds before the winner of the polls is declared, including a dispute that broke out

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed their views on the pastor's prophecy in the comments section

A Ghanaian pastor has delivered a powerful prophecy about the ongoing Ablekuma North elections between the National Democratic Congress (NDC )'s Ewurabena Aubynn and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Akua Afriyie.

In a video, the prophet identified as Nana Bediako stated that he saw a vision regarding the election, and in the vision, one candidate was leading the race; however, the second candidate overtook her and won the election.

"I see two women sitting on white horses, racing. Akua's horse started the race well and was leading, but later, I saw that Ewurabena's horse had overtaken the NPP candidate. The seat belonged to Akua, but in the spiritual realm, things have overturned," he said.

Ablekuma North goes to the polls again

A rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election is being held in the Ablekuma North Constituency after the results of the December 7, 2024, election were annulled due to concerns raised by candidates from both major political parties.

The situation was further complicated when a fire broke out at the Kwasheman Cluster of Schools, one of the centres holding voting materials, including valid ballot papers, most of which were destroyed.

In response, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) scheduled a new date for the election: July 11, 2025. This rerun aims to ensure the people of Ablekuma North are duly represented in Parliament.

Court throws out interim injunction against rerun

The New Patriotic Party sought to prevent the Electoral Commission (EC) from proceeding with a rerun of elections in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency; however, on July 9, 2025, an Accra High Court threw out the case, paving the way for the elections to be held.

Nana Bediako speaks on who wins the seat

Ahead of the declaration of the results, the prophet has indicated that the NDC candidate would win the election.

Nana Bediako stated that chaos will happen at the election ground; however, after peace is restored, the NDC candidate will be declared the winner.

"There would be arguments and disagreements, but after the end of the chaos, I see a green flag being lifted up and the hand of a young lady being lifted."

Watch the video of Nana Bediako speaking about the Ablekum North rerun below:

