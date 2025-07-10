Nana Akua Afriyie has defied her party’s boycott and confirmed she will contest the Ablekuma North rerun on July 11, 2025

The Electoral Commission ordered the rerun in 19 polling stations due to collation irregularities

Her decision follows a High Court ruling dismissing her injunction application against the Electoral Commission

Nana Akua Afriyie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, has declared her intention to contest the rerun elections in 19 polling stations scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

This decision comes despite the party’s official announcement to boycott the elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced the rerun due to irregularities in the collation process, specifically the absence of validation by some presiding officers on scanned results from the 19 polling stations.

However, the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, had announced the party’s decision to pull out of the race, describing the EC’s decision as legally questionable and procedurally flawed.

Speaking to Neat FM, Nana Akua Afriyie firmly stated that she was contesting the elections on Friday.

“I’m contesting the elections. We are busily campaigning. The electorate in Ablekuma North has assured me of their votes because they believe I won the election,” she said.

Akua Afriyie, who is a one-term former MP for the area and Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, said the NDC was going around telling constituents that she had said she would not contest the rerun, but insisted that was untrue.

She assured the electorate that, God willing, her picture would be on the ballot papers on Friday. She added that God had already given her the victory.

“The NDC are going round telling the constituents that I said I wouldn’t contest the rerun, but that’s not true. I want to assure the electorate that they will see my picture on the ballot papers, God willing, on Friday. God has already given me the victory,” she added.

Watch the video of Nana Akua Afriyie's interview with Neat FM below:

Candidates in the Ablekuma North rerun

The Ablekuma North seat has been a hotbed of controversy since the December 2024 general elections, when disputes over the collation of results led to a legal stalemate and the seat being left vacant in Parliament.

The two candidates going against each other again for the second time are the NPP’s Nana Akua Afriyie and Ewurabena Aubyn, who is running on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The outcome of the rerun elections will determine the representation of Ablekuma North in Parliament.

High court dismisses Nana Akua’s injunction application

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the High Court threw out the NPP’s bid to block the Electoral Commission’s rerun in Ablekuma North.

The Ablekuma North parliamentary election rerun involved 19 polling stations and was scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

This move cleared the way for the EC to conclude the parliamentary election and announce a final winner.

Source: YEN.com.gh