The Ablekuma North constituency parliamentary election is set to finally be resolved over six months after it first started

The results have been under dispute since the attempted collation of results after December 2024. At the centre of the tensions are, of course, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

The contentions between the two main parties concern the credibility of some of the pink sheets with results from 37 polling stations. The NDC claims the sheets provided by the NPP were not sufficient and insisted that the entire election be rerun in those 37 stations.

After multiple failed attempts to recollate the results, the Electoral Commission decided it would rerun the election in 19 out of the 37 Polling Stations.

Who are the candidates in Ablekuma South?

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North is Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, while Ewurabena Aubyn is the NDC candidate.

Afriyie confirmed her decision to contest in the upcoming parliamentary rerun despite the NPP leadership saying it would boycott the election.

Afriyie unsuccessfully sued to stop the Electoral Commission from conducting the rerun.

Security arrangements for the election

The Accra Regional Police Command has assured the public of its readiness to provide adequate security.

Police personnel will be deployed to all locations with polling centres to maintain peace, law and order throughout the process.

Beyond securing polling stations, the police assured they will monitor vehicular and pedestrian traffic around the voting areas.

It also said strategic barriers will be mounted to prevent unauthorised access to polling centres.

The police administration appealed to the public to cooperate fully with security personnel, observe electoral rules.

Assurances from the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has assured Ghanaians that the rerun of the parliamentary election in the Ablekuma North constituency will be credible.

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Dr Bossman Asare dismissed claims of political bias in its decision to rerun the parliamentary election.

It has been accused of favouring the NDC with the rerun decision. Asare maintained that the election management body would be independent in the matter.

“We state categorically that Ghana’s electoral management body is an independent body and will not be dictated to by any institution or any person. Our track record speaks for itself"

Source: YEN.com.gh