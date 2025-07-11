The Ghana Police Service has interdicted an officer who was seen slapping a reporter during the ongoing parliamentary election rerun at Ablekuma North

The widely circulated video that became the talk of the town after the journalist claimed he suffered some injuries

Some Ghanaians have applauded the Ghana police service for taking action to address the issue without any delay

The Ghana Police Service has formally interdicted an officer involved in the assault of a journalist, as captured in a viral video during the parliamentary election rerun at Ablekuma North.

The incident has sparked significant public outcry regarding the treatment of media personnel during elections.

Journalist speaks after suffering injuries

In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the GHOne TV journalist Eric Kwabena recounted his distressing experience. He explained that while he was diligently covering the election process, a police inspector abruptly demanded that he vacate the premises.

The journalist expressed his disbelief at being targeted, especially since there were numerous other reporters present in the vicinity.

“I showed him my press ID to establish my credentials and justify my presence, yet, to my shock, he responded by slapping me."

Police share a press release

In a press release dated July 11, 2025, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the officer has been withdrawn from election duties and referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for a comprehensive investigation as part of the internal disciplinary measures.

The Service has committed to conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident and assured the public that updates would be provided accordingly.

Pastor predicts results of Ablekuma North elections

A prominent Ghanaian pastor has shared a sensational prophecy concerning the ongoing elections in Ablekuma North, which sees National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Ewurabena Aubynn facing off against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Akua Afriyie.

In a recorded address, Pastor Nana Bediako claimed to have had a vivid vision regarding the election race. He described witnessing two candidates personified as women riding on white horses in a competitive race.

"Initially, Akua's horse was leading, but I soon saw Ewurabena's horse make a remarkable comeback, overtaking her. It appeared that although Akua was meant to retain the seat, the spiritual dynamics suggested a significant shift," he elaborated.

“There will be heated arguments and disagreements, but after the chaos settles, I foresee a green flag being raised and a young lady's hand lifted in triumph,” he concluded, stirring anticipation and concern within the community.

Thugs beat Hawa Koomson at a polling station

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the violence that broke out at a voting booth as a result of clashes during the parliamentary rerun in Ablekuma North.

Unidentified thugs are accused of harming former Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson during the event.

While the Electoral Commission paused voting for investigations, police stepped in to maintain calm.

