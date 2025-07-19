A video of a Ghanaian man making a passionate appeal to the husband of Agradaa has gone viral on social media

This comes after he called on Angel Asiamah to change the lawyers representing Agradaa in the ongoing attempt to get the evangelist out of prison

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the suggestion to Angel Asiamah

Prophet Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has been advised to hire a new legal team for his wife.

President and Founder of Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), Alex Tetteh, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, who made the suggestion, raised concerns that Agradaa risks serving the full jail term if she does not get a new legal team.

He opined that the lawyers representing Agradaa are not experienced enough to handle a high-level case such as this.

Alex Tetteh then appealed to Angel Asiamah to heed his warning else Agradaa might not be released, looking at the magnitude of the matter.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to the advice given to Asiamah

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by Alex Tetteh regarding Agradaa's jail term.

User19129765982543 stated:

“Masa, it’s not about the lawyers biaaa o. And also, Morris Ampaw is very good paa. In an interview, Mama Pat’s lawyer said they advised her to keep mute on social media, but she didn’t listen. Sometimes when there is an ongoing case, the defendant has to be very careful on social media.”

Kennedy Kwaku Boateng stated:

“She won’t even get the bail. She is serving it with extra sentences. No lawyer in Ghana can save Agradaa. Those lawyers are good, but you see, they can’t save her.”

TILISHRK opined:

“I said it on a different page—if Agradaa’s lawyer was good, I’m not even sure she would go to jail. The lawyer himself is confused and just playing mind games with Agradaa and her family. He’s been paid underground and promised more opportunities, so he’s doing everything not to win the case. All she has to do is change the lawyer and most of the cases will be won. Even her sentence will be reduced.”

KWAKU GALAXY opined:

"Lawyer EFFAH NKRABEA DATTEH, Tsikata and co are too expensive for Agradaa."

Diana Asamoah to visit Agradaa

YEN.com.gh also reported that Gospel singer Diana Asamoah disclosed plans to visit Nana Agradaa, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison.

Speaking on her programme, Akoko Abon on Angel FM, Evangelist Diana Asamoah disclosed that she would travel to the Eastern Region to visit Agradaa in prison.

The gospel singer said the intent of her visit would be to motivate and assure the embattled televangelist that there is hope.

