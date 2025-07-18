Angel Asiamah Consoles Stepdaughter Rihanna After Her Viral Plea for Nana Agradaa To Be Freed
- Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has reacted to a sad video of the preacher’s daughter, Rihanna, calling for her release from jail
- Reposting Rihanna’s plea on his own social media handles, he shared a message with her to console her amid their struggles
- The founder of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, has been convicted of fraud and sentenced to 15 years in jail at the Nsawam Prison
Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has reacted to the video of his stepdaughter, Rihanna, begging for her mother to be released.
The controversial preacher’s daughter stirred online reactions after she was seen in a video pleading for mercy for her jailed mother.
Founder of the Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Accra Circuit Court after being found guilty of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.
She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.
Nana Agradaa’s 15-year jail term sparked widespread social media debate, with some calling it justified while others said it was too harsh.
Her daughter, Rihanna, who shared a close bond with her mom, cried for mercy in a viral video shared to social media on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Her stepfather, Angel Asiamah, reposted the video with a message for his daughter.
“Baby Rihanna. It is well,” Angel Asiamah wrote on his TikTok account.
The TikTok video shared by Nana Agradaa’s husband is below.
Ghanaians react to Angel Asiamah consoling Rihanna
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of Angel Asiamah sharing a consoling message with Rihanna.
nk.yeb said:
"Let it come from her heart instead of reading, it would have been better🥺🥺."
Obaapa Abrafi 🇬🇭 wrote:
"Mummy will come back, my dear🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭."
Ohemaa💕 commented:
"Aww Rihanna❤️❤️, you are loved."
Matthew Asamoah kesse said:
"It shall be well, ok. God is in control."
Womina~💚🖤•••🧸🎀 wrote:
"Someone said, The money you’re enjoying is for innocent people. Don’t worry, mommy will come back 2040🥰🥰😭😭."
