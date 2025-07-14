Over 500 recruits have been dismissed from Ghana's security services over irregularities in the recruitment process

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak said a review revealed many recruits lacked basic qualifications or failed medicals

The government is introducing new recruitment guidelines to ensure fairness and transparency in future exercises

The Ghanaian government has removed more than 500 personnel from the country's security services following a comprehensive review that uncovered irregularities in the recruitment process.

This was disclosed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, at the maiden edition of the President Mahama-led administration's Accountability Series on Monday, July 14, 2025.

According to the Interior Minister, a special committee reviewed the records of approximately 5,200 new recruits across various security agencies.

The review found that hundreds of recruits failed to meet the basic entry requirements.

Below are the affected agencies and the number of recruits relieved of their respective duties:

Ghana Police Service: 320 personnel removed

Ghana Immigration Service: 730 personnel removed

Narcotics Control Commission: 50 personnel removed

Muntaka provides reasons for the audit

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, said the review was prompted by public concerns over the transparency of recruitment exercises conducted in the months leading up to the December 2024 general election.

The Minority in Parliament had raised allegations of manipulation and lack of transparency in the process.

However, the interior minister said the audit process examined academic qualifications, age, and medical fitness.

“We were able to get out about 320 who were not supposed to be there. Some were in their forties, diabetic, and medically unfit, but they were picked. We had to explain to them that with their situation, they could not remain in the service,” he reportedly said.

He also recalled an incident where a Member of Parliament intervened for a relative who was close to completing training.

“They called and said the person didn’t pass SSSCE, didn’t even record one subject. Once you don’t meet the basic qualification, you have to go," Muntaka added.

However, upon further review, it was found that the person had not passed a single subject in the SeniorWest African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which was the minimum qualification required for entry.

He noted that all individuals affected by the removals received written explanations.

To ensure greater fairness in future recruitment processes, Mr Muntaka stated that the ministry is developing new recruitment guidelines that will clearly outline technical and support roles.

He added that future recruitment exercises will include non-academic roles for tradespeople, such as drivers, dressmakers, cooks, and painters, but those chosen will be hired strictly for those specific duties.

Source: YEN.com.gh