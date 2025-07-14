Mother of late Kumawood actor C Confion has said that she frequently feels his presence and sees him in dreams, especially during times of illness

According to her, other relatives have also seen C Confion in their dreams, where he expressed concern and urged them to care for her health.

The mother's story has triggered sympathy and reactions among many Ghanaians, with some believing her story and others doubting her

The mother of late Kumawood actor Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, has shared emotional revelations about her ongoing experiences with her son following his passing.

In a heartfelt video that has since gained attention online, she opened up about sensing her son’s presence regularly and even receiving visits from him in her dreams.

C Confion's mother shares emotional encounters with her late son, triggering mixed reactions online. Image source: C Confion

According to the grieving mother, these experiences began shortly after C Confion's death and have continued consistently.

She recounted specific moments where she strongly felt his presence in her home, adding that her son often comes to check on her and the rest of the family.

One particularly striking account was when she fell ill not long after his passing. She described how C Confion appeared to her in a dream, asking about her condition and expressing concern for the well-being of the entire family.

She noted that the visits were not limited to her alone, others close to the family have also reportedly seen C Confion in their dreams, where he urged them to get medicine for her.

The emotional testimony has triggered a wave of sympathy and reflection among fans of the late actor, many of whom praised the strong bond between mother and son.

C Confion, known for his comedic roles and unique on-screen presence, passed away earlier this year, leaving a void in the Kumawood film industry.

Watch the video of C Confion's mother speaking about her son's encounter below:

C Confion's mother's comment triggers reactions

The mother's accounts have reignited conversations around spiritual connections with lost loved ones, a belief held by many in Ghanaian culture. While some believe her story, others said she was just reacting from missing her son.

@Adansigoddess💵 wrote:

"How can a mother be there. And watch his son dies just like that."

@Golden wrote:

"She still thinking about him that’s why 🥲🥲."

@ATM wrote:

"Until you loose your love ones you will understand."

@OBoy Myna wrote:

"Ghana and como jeees."

@Matan sumaila😜😘

Awwwww

2d ago

Reply

8

View 2 replies

Nana-Yaaa Gh

I have seen more than this.My brother died in 2018 but he mostly come to me

21h ago

Reply

3

The Boy$ Are Ok$$_Mr Joachim

Diogo JOTA visit me all the time and tells me ,we never walk alone is now walking alone 😭😭😩😩

1d ago

Reply

5

Happy king

please NEXT PART NOE

2d ago

Reply

7

GENERAL OBOADE3

HMMMMMMM such a life not easy ooo

1d ago

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh