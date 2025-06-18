The mother of Serious Madam has explained the family’s decision to part ways with Ebenezer as manager for their daughter

She lamented that despite her child's rising fame, there were no financial rewards due to the alleged actions of the manager

Ghanaians who reacted to the viral video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Serious Madam's mother

The mother of three-year-old prodigy Lordina, aka Serious Madam, has called on well-meaning Ghanaians for assistance in caring for her talented daughter.

The young prodigy shot to instant fame after she was spotted in a video expertly braiding the hair of some young women.

The mother of Serious Madam calls on Ghanaians to support her daughter amid claims that Ebenezer mismanaged affairs.

She then went on to attend several interviews and even featured in an advertisement for the prominent international hair care brand, Nouvelle Parfumerie Gandour.

Barely a month afterwards, the latest interview by the mother of Serious Madam has made it obvious that there is a rift between the family of the three-year-old and her manager, Ebenezer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube account of GH Page, the middle-aged woman confirmed that they had parted ways with her daughter's manager.

Delving into details, the woman claimed that her daughter did not make any financial rewards from the numerous videos she shot displaying her amazing braiding skills.

She claimed that the decision by the family to part ways with Ebenezer as manager of Serious Madam after the young man said no specific social media account had been created in the name of the three-year-old and that every video was being uploaded to his account instead.

The mother of Serious Madam calls out her daughter's former manager for failing them in a trending video.

She clarified that her daughter was not flown to the UK as was speculated.

"Looking at what the manager has done to the girl, it is because I am not well-versed in these things leading to these occurrences. If anyone has any help, he should help the child. He did not help the child. Despite all the fame, he did not help her."

The video of Serious Madam's mother making allegations against the former manager is below:

Reactions to Serious Madam's family vs manager

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure by the woman.

@safiatuseidu9322 commented:

"She doesn’t need any manager; all she needs to do is put a camera on her. It’s your child; face your responsibility for your child."

@mzk4real196 lamented:

"Allow this little girl to go to school, please, and stop worrying her."

@Andrew-i1c stated:

"The so-called Manager should be reported to the Police to investigate how much he collected for the child."

Antwiwaa3 indicated:

"Maame, please put your daughter in a good school; education is the best asset. Please stop putting your hope in managers and accounts and all that. Put her in school. The talent is an extra that will be developed later when she is grown."

