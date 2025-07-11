Ghanaian blogger Richie of Plus 1 TV donated a fully stocked shop, including a refrigerator and dozens of drinks, to the family of late actor C Confion

The popular comic actor, born Bright Owusu, died on December 20, 2024, after a short illness and was buried in Kumasi in January 2025

Social media users reacted positively to the video and praised Richie for his selflessness, with many praying for blessings in his career and life

The family of late actor C Confion was overwhelmed with emotion after they were gifted a fully stocked shop by Ghanaian blogger Richie of Plus 1 TV fame.

Richie presented the fully stocked shop, which contained a newly purchased refrigerator and dozens of cartons of water and soft drinks, to the family of the deceased fan favourite.

The blogger said he raised money from his followers for the venture and had been waiting for the right time to donate.

He said the gift was in honour of C Confion to help his family, particularly his parents, take care of themselves in the wake of their son’s death.

Richie shared the video of his donation on his YouTube channel, Plus 1 TV, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The video elicited heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians, who praised him for his generosity and honesty and prayed for a bright future for him in his career.

The YouTube video of the donation to C Confion’s mother is below.

Actor C Confion reported dead

Ghanaian comic actor and skitmaker Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, was reported dead in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2024.

The actor died days after he was hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for an undisclosed illness.

He had fallen seriously ill at home and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

C Confion battled on for a few days but finally succumbed to his ailment on December 20.

Three weeks after his passing, Confion was buried on Saturday, January 11, 2025, followed by his final funeral rites at Sepe Buokrom in Kumasi.

The funeral was attended by loved ones and colleagues, including Lil Win, Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, and many other Kumawood stars.

In the days after his burial, numerous Ghanaians abroad donated huge sums of money to aid his family.

A YouTube video of the initial donation is below.

Blogger’s donation to C Confion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of blogger Riche of Plus 1 TV donating to C Confion’s family.

sarahopoku3166 said:

"C Confion wuo yi de3, 3ya ooo💔💔💔💔😭up till date😢."

dwomohsampson wrote:

"May Allah keep blessing you Plus One, and those who helped 🙏🥺😎."

bridgitaddainyarko5246 commented:

"You will never lack in this world. God bless you always."

C Confion’s girlfriend visits grave

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion’s girlfriend Sandra visited his grave to mourn him in the aftermath of his death.

Sandra visited the grave of her late lover with the TikToker Kando Official and another lady who supported her as she grieved at his grave.

Kando Official shared pictures of Sandra seated on C Confion's grave and other pictures in a slide, which he shared on his page.

