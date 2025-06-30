Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the late C Confion's girlfriend, has left many of her fans worried with her new video

The emotional video she shared on her TikTok account showed her crying and wiping the tears from her face

The heartbreaking video left many people asking questions since she did not give any reasons for her tears

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the deceased comic actor C Confion, got many of her fans worried when she shared a video of her crying without sharing any reasons.

C Confion's girlfriend cries in a video

Sandra Diamond left many of her fervent fans worried when she shared a video on TikTok of herself crying and looking very sad.

The video was recorded in her home. She was seated in the corridor in her nightie with her hair covered with a purple hair bonnet.

Sandra, who is known for wearing lip gloss even without wearing any makeup, was seen without the accessory this time around.

Sandra wiped the tears off her face and at one point in the video, covered her face and cried before drying up her face with her hands.

In the caption of the TikTok post, she did not provide an explanation for the reason she was feeling sad and crying in the video.

C Confion's girlfriend used several emojis to describe her mood, such as a two crying faces, five broken hearts and two despondent faces.

Reactions to video of C Confion's lover

Many people took to the comments section to ask why Sandra was crying and looked sad in the video that had been watched on their timeline.

They noted that her crying and looking sad in the video also made them feel the same, as they asked for ways they could cheer her up.

Others also advised her by telling her not to pay heed to haters and others stressing that her mood was linked to C Confon's death.

The reactions of social media users to the video of Sandra crying are included below:

MIMI bae🩺🧑🏻‍⚕️🦋🦋 said:

"U let me cry today Sandra 😭."

Yaa💍❤️Bk🌹🔐 said:

"Sandra why are u crying."

Nana Adwoah ❤️😘 said:

"Awwn 😌please stop crying 🙏🥰🥰🥰."

𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓗𝓮𝔃𝔁 ❤️🤭💍 said:

"Sister Sandra please stop crying 😭 everything will be fine."

Nkunimkese❤️🫶🏻 said:

"Some of you is stressing this lady Sekof C. Ahhhhhh let this lady rest ampaa."

Shukran said:

"Sorry sis❤️you make me cry 😩😩💔 please stop crying 🙏🙏🙏."

C Confion’s girlfriend Sandra shows comic side

