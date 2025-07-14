A Ghanaian lady returned from London and found a white mansion her father had secretly built with the money she had sent home

In a trending TikTok video, she expressed her surprise and gratitude, saying she had no idea her dad was working on such a grand project

Social media users praised her father for his honesty and vision, calling the emotional moment a rare example of trust and family love

A Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions online after sharing her emotional reaction upon discovering the massive mansion her father had been quietly building while she lived in London.

In a now-trending video posted on her TikTok account, @_error4043, the young woman is seen marvelling at the white-painted multi-room house. She was visibly moved by the surprise she encountered in Ghana.

The nearly completed structure stood as a symbol of silent hard work, sacrifice, and trust between father and daughter.

Ghanaian lady excited as father builds mansion

The lady, who had been sending money home while living abroad, had no idea the funds were going towards such a grand project. She expressed her joy and disbelief in the caption of the video, writing:

“So this is what he’s been up to.”

She also added an on-screen tag that read:

“When you finally see the house your Dad was building back home.”

Her excitement and gratitude shone through the clip, as many online viewers praised her father for his transparency and vision.

Man's house completed after he returned home

YEN.com.gh also reported about a similar occurrence of a man and his family who just returned from abroad to find a beautiful house waiting for them.

In a video dating back some months, a man living abroad with his family had been sending money to his brother in Ghana.

He trusted his brother, Ridwan, and sent money home to have a house built for them. The house he saw exceeded his expectations.

His wife and the children expressed excitement when they witnessed the beauty of the interior of the house.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's excitement

Yen.com.gh gathered some mixed reactions from Ghanaians who came across the lady's post on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Toppestdawg247 commented:

"This is a castle, not a house. Congrats to your family."

Kwamebotwe7 wrote:

"My dear,we have stopped building this type of houses... but congrats to ur fam."

X_kabana said:

"May our children celebrate us like this! Say Amen.🙏🏾"

JagPaw wrote:

"This looks like something that was started in 1995 but completed in 2025. We will still manage it, chale. What else? 😁"

Ipee_eben commented:

"Shouts to your father. It's not easy. 🤗👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽"

