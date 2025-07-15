A Ghanaian nurse has respectfully asked Ibrahim Mahama to support her with a car, explaining she cannot afford one on her current income

This is after the business mogul recently assisted figures like Kofi Adoma, Suzy Pinamang, and Appiah Stadium, solidifying his reputation for philanthropy

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some condemning her choice of car, while others urged the President's brother to get her the car

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian nurse, Barbara Obeng, has made a passionate appeal to the brother of Ghana's president, Ibrahim Mahama, requesting a car.

The lady in a video politely asked Mr Ibrahim Mahama to buy her a car, since she does not have the means to get one.

A Ghanaian lady appeals to Ibrahim Mahama to buy her a car after Suzy Pinamang's eye surgery. Image source: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

"My Ibrahim Mahama, you are father for all. I have just one request, as a nurse, I'm pleading with you. If you can even get me a car, I would appreciate it," she said in the video.

She said that her salary was not enough to buy one, and besides, she doesn't want to go for a loan to purchase a car.

The lady's plea comes after Mr Ibrahim Mahama supported several individuals in the country with various forms of assistance.

Mr Mahama, who is a renowned businessman, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to philanthropy and social development.

He recently supported popular Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii to get an eye surgery after he was accidentally shot in the face during a festival in Dormaa.

Ibrahim Mahama also supported Suzy Pinamang, a Bantama SDA SHS student who also accidentally got shot by a schoolmate after the latter brought his father's gun to school.

Mr Mahama is also noted to have gifted Appiah Stadium, a popular Ghanaian political commentator who vigorously campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 election period, a four-wheel vehicle after the NDC won the election.

However, it is unclear if he would heed the young lady's request. Barbara, in her video, specified the type of vehicle she wanted, emphasising that she did not want an expensive car.

Watch the video of the young woman begging Ibrahim Mahama for the car below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh