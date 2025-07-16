A video of the late Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, aka Atom De Morale Spirit, energetically leading a jama session has resurfaced after his death

Atom was found dead on a farm in Jachie on July 14, 2025, days after his disappearance sparked a widespread social media campaign for his return

The video evoked sadness among Ghanaians on social media, who praised his cheerful nature and condemned those who harmed him

Atom De Morale Spirit’s last video, which showed him demonstrating his famed jama skills, has surfaced on social media after his death.

The video showed the late popular jama group leader ‘entering the spirit’ as he danced along to a song.

Social media users praised him for being a cheerful individual and wondered how anyone could harm someone like him.

Atom De Morale Spirit, real name Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, was reported dead on Monday, July 14, 2025, approximately a week after he went missing.

News of his disappearance had gone viral on social media last week.

Numerous social media influencers shared flyers about his disappearance and called for the Ghana Police Service to intensify efforts to find him.

Tragically, Atom was never seen again as his body was found on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

In the wake of the tragedy, friends and family of the deceased have called for justice to be done and for any perpetrators involved in his death to be brought to book.

Who was Atom De Morale Spirit?

The late Agyei Baffour Emmanuel was a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education.

He made a name for himself on social media a few years ago when videos of him and his classmates engaging in intense jama sessions on their school campus went viral.

Atom De Morale Spirit became a fan favourite on social media, as whenever he was spotted in a jama video, he exerted himself endlessly to entertain the crowd.

After his death, friends described him as a jovial individual, with many expressing outrage over the circumstances of his death.

Atom’s last video sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media shared sad reactions to the video showing Atom in the jama spirit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

refildenarrow said:

"What at all this guy go do ein killers? Oh God have mercy on us 😢."

kris_louisa_scany wrote:

"Such a cheerful boy 😢."

maxyaw commented:

"These evil deeds do not reflect our Ghanaian values. We must identify the foreigners responsible for committing such acts."

rankeillor659 said:

"God, please expose his killers to your glory in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

call_me_abyna01 wrote:

"Evil world."

Atom’s family speaks after demise

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Atom’s sister spoke about his demeanor on the last day he was home before his disappearance.

In an interview, Atom’s sister said he acted very strangely that day and almost seemed possessed.

She added that he left the house without informing anyone, and they never saw him again until they heard the news of his death.

