Atom De Moral Spirit was confirmed dead a week after he was declared missing by his family and friends

The circumstances surrounding the late popular Jama group leader's demise are still unknown

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to mourn Atom De Moral Spirit after news of his demise emerged

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Famous Jama group leader Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, popularly known as Atom De Moral Spirit, has passed away.

Popular Jama leader Atom De Moral Spirit passes away days after being declared missing. Photo source: @atom_gh32demoralespirit

Source: TikTok

According to reports that emerged on social media on Monday, July 14, 2025, the 22-year-old young man, a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Details about the cause of his demise are still unknown, but the Ghana Police Service is expected to launch investigations into the matter soon.

The late Atom De Moral Spirit had gone missing about a week ago. His sudden disappearance left his family and friends worried, leading them to file a report with the police.

Many Ghanaians, including social media personalities, also embarked on campaigns to seek assistance from others to locate his whereabouts.

The late Atom De Moral Spirit was a vibrant young man who went viral on social media a few years ago when videos of him and his classmates engaging in an intense Jama session with his colleagues at the Mampong Technical College of Education.

The late Mampong Technical College of Education student Atom De Moral Spirit. Photo source: @atom_gh32demoralespirit

Source: TikTok

His demise has evoked sadness and outrage from many Ghanaians on social media, who shared emotional messages and grieved over his demise.

Stephen Amoah dies after going missing

Atom De Moral Spirit's demise comes a few days after Stephen King Amoah was found dead after going missing for a few days.

The deceased's body was found in a gutter near GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate in Accra, and transported to the Police Hospital mortuary for further investigation on July 9, 2025.

The late Immigration officer had been declared missing on July 4, 2025, after he left home in the evening to collect some money owed him by a friend.

According to his relatives, the deceased received a phone call from a close friend who allegedly owed him GH¢200,000. The friend reportedly invited him to meet at Ashongman Estates, claiming he was ready to settle the debt.

However, Stephen King Amoah failed to return home despite his wife receiving an unusual text message from his mobile phone.

The friend who owed the late Immigration officer the money, Bright Aweh, was arrested as a suspect and is currently assisting the Ghana Police Service in their investigations.

The video of the late Atom De Moral Spirit engaging in a Jama session with his colleagues is below:

Ghanaians mourn Atom De Moral Spirit's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

greyo.fashion commented:

"Omg! 🥹🥹 He was my favourite! May his soul rest in the Lord."

Bella said:

"Chale, this guy's death hurt me rough. 😩🥹🥹 The way I love this guy's morale paaa. Herh, what a cold world. 😭😭😭 Rest in peace, Atom Gh 😭. Your legacy lives on."

Arquiahcandy wrote:

"He left home exactly three weeks ago, and his phone was off since that day. They even took off his shirt. Hmm."

Rapper Edem's father passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning rapper Edem's father passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The VRMG music label CEO mourned the loss of his father with an emotional message and a photo of them together.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Edem's social media post to offer their condolences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh