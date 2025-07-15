A 22-year-old student, popularly known as Atom De Moral, was discovered dead on a farm in Jachie after being missing for several days.

Emotional videos show the grief-stricken family, with his distraught mother struggling to speak, and relatives gathered in mourning

Atom De Moral rose to fame through viral Jama videos at Mampong Technical College of Education; his sudden death has left many devastated

Heartbreaking scenes have surfaced on social media from the family home of popular Ghanaian Jama leader, Atom De Moral, who was recently reported missing.

A video showing the atmosphere at the family residence began circulating shortly after news of his death was confirmed.

Atom De Moral was reportedly found dead in a bush after being missing for several days, sending shockwaves across the community and among his fans.

In the videos, the faces of the deceased’s relatives appeared sombre and overwhelmed with grief. His mother, dressed in a black and white cloth, looked visibly distraught as she struggled to speak during a phone call.

Other family members sat quietly beside and behind her, offering their silent support as they mourned the tragic loss of their loved one, hoping to get justice for him.

Atom De Moral reported dead

Atom De Moral, a famous Jama group leader, born Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, was confirmed dead a week after he was declared missing by his family and friends.

According to reports that emerged on social media on Monday, July 14, 2025, the 22-year-old young man, a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

He was a vibrant young man who went viral on social media a few years ago when videos of him and his classmates engaging in an intense Jama session with his colleagues at the Mampong Technical College of Education surfaced.

Details about the cause of his demise are still unknown, but he suddenly went missing, prompting his worried family to file a report with the police.

Many Ghanaians, including social media personalities, also embarked on campaigns to seek assistance from others to locate his whereabouts. However, the search was in vain since he was not found until reports of his demise surfaced online.

Watch the video of Atom's relatives mourning him after his passing:

Sad scenes from Atom's family house breaks hearts

Netizens who saw the video of Atom's family house were heartbroken and took to the comments section to express their views.

@Frederick🩵 wrote:

"Nyame betua wo ka paaa 😔Wudiniii 😭I know you are reading my comment 😏"

@Maamesrwaa wrote:

"Aww u can see the woman doesn’t have money, but she is trying to take care of him."

@Rich Carta wrote:

"NDC government is a curse to this country 😭💔"

@Kofiyereadwoa39 wrote:

"Eiii hmmm,by now the way she suffered before taking him to school paa. Anyone who has hands in his death shall see no peace. It will be a generational curse to his killer/killers."

@Nanaba493 wrote:

"Bro is very very sad how can level 400 student died like this"

@Ahobrase3 hene12 wrote:

"I now see why he wanted to be always happy through morale sleep tight bro💔🙏"

Missing Ghana Immigration Officer reported dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of the Ghana Immigration Officer who recently went missing has confirmed his passing.

During an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, the young man shared how his body was found after calls from the public to identify him.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a Human Rights activist called for justice for Stephen Amoah.

