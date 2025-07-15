Three students who identified as Atom's seniors at Mampong Technical College of Education recalled fond memories and expressed their grief over his sudden passing

One roommate shared how Atom promised to return to school but never showed up. His disappearance prompted a search that ended in tragedy

The emotional video of Atom's friends sharing his last moments has gone viral on TikTok, sparking sympathy and calls for justice from the public

Schoolmates of popular social media sensation and Jama group leader, Atom De Moral, have paid tribute to their deceased friend.

In a video, the friends of the late young man were heartbroken and shared fond memories of Atom.

Atom De Moral's friends mourn him after his heartbreaking demise. Image source: Atom De Moral

The three who introduced themselves as Atom's seniors expressed grief while sympathising with the bereaved family.

One of the three young men indicated that the last time they saw Atom in school was before vacation.

"We were in school when his sister came around looking for him. She said Atom bade them farewell, that he was coming to school and wanted to confirm if he had arrived. Unfortunately, he hadn't.

"Frankly speaking, we had not seen Atom since school resumed. Before school resumed, I called him and told him that if he did not show up, I would give his bed to a junior, but he assured me that he would be here. Later, we heard he unfortunate news," the young man said.

Another who claims to share a room with him also stated that Atom will be dearly missed.

Watch the video of Atom's schoolmate sharing fond memories of him below:

Atom De Moral reported dead

Atom De Moral, a famous Jama group leader, born Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, was confirmed dead a week after he was declared missing by his family and friends. The sad news broke the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

According to reports that emerged on social media on Monday, July 14, 2025, the 22-year-old young man, a second-year Visual Arts student at the Mampong Technical College of Education, was found dead on a farm at Jachie, a town in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

He was a vibrant young man who went viral on social media a few years ago when videos of him and his classmates engaging in an intense Jama session with his colleagues at the Mampong Technical College of Education surfaced.

Watch the video of Atom during some of his Jama sessions below:

Details about the cause of his demise are still unknown, but he suddenly went missing, prompting his worried family to file a report with the police.

Many Ghanaians, including social media personalities, also embarked on campaigns to seek assistance from others to locate his whereabouts. However, the search was in vain since he was not found until reports of his demise surfaced online.

Atom's friends' account of his last moments trigger reactions

The video of Atom's friends has triggered mixed reactions on TikTok. While some sympathised with them, others called for justice for the deceased.

@NANA BOSSMAN wrote:

"May the Almighty Lord descend His vengeance unto who ever is responsible for your de@+h 😭"

@Silicon1 wrote:

"I'm sad😏"

@User7485624657591 wrote:

"The cemetery🪦💔 is now full of unsaid thought 😭 and unfinished business may we not be a victim 💔 when the road is craving for blood 😭💔 rest well bro 😭😭😭"

@Armah Louisa wrote:

"In our journey of education may we never be brought back home dead😭😭😭😭😭"

