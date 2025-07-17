Agradaa in Jail: Ghanaian Woman Rebukes Angel Asiamah for Wearing 'Too Many' Coats
A Ghanaian has expressed concern over how frequently Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, wears suits.
In a video, she urged Angel Asiamah to tone down on the suits since he was not a lawyer. The woman's concern follows Wednesday, July 16, 2025's hearing of Agradaa's defamation lawsuit filed by a popular Ghanaian musician.
Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, better known as Agradaa, appeared before the Amasaman High Court yesterday to seek bail following her recent 15-year prison sentence.
The court, however, denied her request, leaving Agradaa to return to custody at Nsawam Prison.
Her husband, Angel Asiamah, as usual, was clad in a sharp suit, carrying himself with so much confidence.
Despite his elegant look, the woman lamented that Asiamah has always been in a suit, regardless of the weather, event, or circumstances, which in her view was not the best.
Watch the video of the woman criticising Asiamah for wearing too many suits:
Source: YEN.com.gh
